HERNDON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company; Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized leader; and AWS Premier, Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), and Google Premier Partner announces the creation of the Smartronix Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE). The Smartronix CCoE was established to ensure the highest level of cloud innovation and expertise for our customers by providing market-leading, multi-cloud capabilities and solutions on the leading cloud platforms, to include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.



The CCoE assists public sector and commercial market customers in orchestrating their cloud initiatives and managing the cloud adoption life cycle — from cloud strategy, roadmap, design, migration, and application modernization to cybersecurity, compliance, and next-generation managed services. These capabilities are delivered within the Smartronix Cloud Assured™ framework for the development and optimization of repeatable cloud best practices and tools that can be used to optimize the delivery of cloud solutions.

“The formation of the Smartronix CCoE supports our position as a national leader in cloud solutions,” says Rick Kelley, CCoE Lead. “Customers look to us as a trusted advisor as they navigate their path through the cloud adoption life cycle and leverage the innovation cloud brings to achieving their mission goals. Smartronix will continue to build and manage solutions that meet enterprise cloud needs now and into the future.”

Peter LaMontagne, Smartronix CEO, referenced the establishment of the CCoE as “an investment in our future that reflects our commitment to digital transformation and the people, processes, and technologies that make it possible. The CCoE will develop our solutions and expertise in advancing our nationally recognized leadership in cloud solutions.” Smartronix deploys cloud solutions at scale and has achieved FedRAMP Authorization for its Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) platform to support state-of-the-art private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions for highly regulated workloads. Smartronix also has been named a Leader for the third time in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. Read the complimentary report here: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com.

