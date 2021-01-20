GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 20, 2021
Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2020:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,707
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,845
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 140,135 shares for € 11,392,926.20
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 147,135 shares for € 11,952,758.10
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2020:
