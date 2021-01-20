DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after the close of U.S. financial markets.
Berry will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 to discuss these results:
|Live Call Date:
|Wednesday, February 24, 2021
|Live Call Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
|Live Call Dial-in:
|877-491-5169 from the U.S.
|720-405-2254 from international locations
|Live Call Passcode:
|1256432
A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events.
|Replay Dates:
|Through Wednesday, March 10, 2021
|Replay Dial-in:
|855-859-2056 from the U.S.
|404-537-3406 from international locations
|Replay Passcode:
|1256432
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Reports & Resources” section of Berry’s website at ir.bry.com/reports-resources.
About Berry
Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.
Contact: Berry Corporation (bry) Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations (661) 616-3811
Berry Corporation (Bry)
Bakersfield, California, UNITED STATES
