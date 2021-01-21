CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced the addition of security industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Ted Julian to its rapidly expanding roster of elite executive talent. Julian joins as senior vice president of product to drive platform expansion and innovation and build on Devo’s massive competitive differentiation in cloud-native security. He brings an unparalleled track record of driving rapid expansion and highly successful exits, which will further propel Devo’s growth on its path toward an IPO.



“Devo experienced 90% revenue growth in 2020 and has quickly become a major disruptor in the marketplace. Ted’s strength driving disruptive technologies makes him the ideal addition to the Devo team,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Devo. “Constant innovation and high-performance execution is powering our growth trajectory, and Ted’s proven expertise will accelerate this pace. This is my second opportunity to work with Ted at a hyper-growth security company and I couldn’t be happier he’s joined us.”

The Devo logging and security analytics platform is in high demand with customers. Devo doubled its customer base in 2020, and in Q4, added new multibillion-dollar organizations to its roster including Ulta Beauty and International Game Technology (IGT) .

Julian started his career as the first industry analyst dedicated full time to covering the security sector at IDC and then Forrester. His prolific career includes creating some of the security industry’s most groundbreaking companies—from security consulting, to DDoS protection, to database security, and incident response and orchestration. All were leaders in their respective markets, and their alumni have gone on to further shape the industry. Most recently, Julian was cofounder of Resilient Systems, developer of the first security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) platform, which was purchased by IBM Security. Previously, he was a senior executive at Application Security, Inc. (acquired by Trustwave), and cofounded and was on the executive teams of Arbor Networks (acquired by Danaher) and @Stake (acquired by Symantec).

“Security analytics was already ripe for disruption, given the transition to cloud and exploding data volumes. The pandemic has accelerated these forces, straining legacy players and technologies beyond the breaking point,” said Julian. “Devo is the classic 10x disruptive technology that shakes markets—there’s an urgent need to provide customers with the speed, scale, and clarity that allows them to confidently gain the full potential of their data without the risk/cost trade-offs of legacy approaches. With a huge market opportunity, marquee customers and cloud-native technology, Devo has all the necessary attributes to redefine the industry.”

About Devo

Devo, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, enables security and operations teams to realize the full potential of all their data to empower bold, confident action when it matters most. Only the Devo platform delivers the powerful combination of real-time visibility, high-performance analytics, scalability, multitenancy, and low TCO crucial for monitoring and securing business operations as enterprises accelerate their shift to the cloud. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com .

