CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum) announced today that it is launching a Windows Virtual Desktop pilot built on Microsoft Azure. After the pilot, Quorum will be able to deploy its XSellerator Dealership Management System (DMS) to automotive dealership customers leveraging the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, eliminating the need for an on-premise server or a Quorum hosted solution.



“As a long-standing Microsoft gold partner, we are excited with the opportunity to pilot XSellerator as a cloud-based solution on Microsoft Azure,” said Maury Marks, President and CEO, Quorum. “With over 10,000 users, XSellerator is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system (or DMS) for automotive dealerships. Quorum is continuously working to reduce the deployment cost of our solution and increase the scalability of deployment. Azure provides Quorum a cloud-based offering that helps accomplish these two objectives. We will start migrating select dealerships to Azure as part of the pilot in Q1 2021.”

“We are pleased to have Quorum introduce their cloud-based offering on Microsoft Azure, leveraging Windows Virtual Desktop. This unique model by an Independent Software Vendor like Quorum is strategic to Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to do more,” said Suzanne Gagliese, One Commercial Partner Lead, Microsoft Canada. “At the conclusion of the pilot, Quorum will provide its XSellerator DMS solution to its automotive dealership customers, leveraging the scalability and enterprise-grade reliability of Azure.”

For more information on Quorum, please visit: www.QuorumInformationSystems.com

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing (DR), improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions fee.

Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Maury Marks

403-777-0036

Investors@QuorumInfoTech.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a280d1e-386f-4f73-be89-f3ac50ec4690