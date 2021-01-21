ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced Employee Experience “EX API360,” a series of new use-case-driven integration process templates and best practices designed to strengthen HR management across the entire employee lifecycle. EX API360 solutions build on Jitterbit’s industry-leading API360 framework to integrate key apps, services and platforms for applicant tracking, onboarding, expense management, employee compensation, HR management and more.



Jitterbit’s EX API360 solutions empower organizations to provide a consumer-grade experience for both employees and employers. It establishes quick, cost-effective integration strategies that synchronize employment-related data and processes through pre-packaged and reusable process templates, resulting in faster decision-making thanks to the aggregation of key insights. Jitterbit’s unique pre-built process templates eliminate customer coding and accelerate automatic connections to commonly used objects, fields and processes across business applications. As a result, they drive efficiencies by cutting deployment time by 50 percent to 80 percent and accelerate time-to-value. Typical integration projects can take weeks; customers have reported Jitterbit reduces that go live to just five to ten days.

"Employee 360 is vital to organizations of all types because it automates the flow of data around the everyday processes handled by both employees and the HR teams that support them," said Ron Wastal, senior vice president of partner development, channels and alliances at Jitterbit. "Jitterbit has made it even easier for businesses to leverage these integrations by pre-packaging the flow of data around key systems that house and manage employee data across various stages of the employee journey. As a result, everyone can leverage these efficiencies to be more productive and engaged in their job requirements, which leads to increased morale.”

The Jitterbit API Integration platform includes a number of EX API360 process templates, such as Workday integra t ion with ServiceNow, NetSuite and Salesforce for employee onboarding and offboarding automation, Coupa for expense management integration and ServiceNow to automate human capital management and IT services management. Human resources management data integration with the Jitterbit EX API360 solutions lead to a number of tangible benefits, including:

Faster time to productivity for new and incoming employees

Higher employee morale and overall satisfaction

Fewer data errors thanks to the elimination of manual data entry

Streamlined time-to-hire and onboarding for candidates

Decreased turnover

More efficient and strategic use of resources

“We were looking to create a seamless onboarding experience and move away from a time-consuming process that included multiple departments, systems and personnel dependencies," said Jason Namoc, integration engineer at Ultradent. "We have always been on the leading edge of technology, and that’s why we engaged with Jitterbit. The result is a seamless experience that expedited employee time-to-productivity and increased employee satisfaction.”

