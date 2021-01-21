BeyondTrust Remote Support leads the remote access industry by supporting the most technologies and platforms, including desktops, laptops, servers, and offline machines as well as IoT, Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and SCADA devices

New release expands platform integrations and support to securely connect to more systems and devices and drive business productivity

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced BeyondTrust Remote Support 21.1, featuring enhancements that simplify workflows by allowing teams to securely connect to and support more systems and devices, including Raspberry Pi OS and Zebra devices. In addition, the product’s credential management Vault now lets users create private generic accounts and extend discovery and rotation.

Today’s Support teams require administrative access to myriad desktops and critical systems, and are being asked to support more and more technologies, including IoT devices and offline machines. The security of their remote access tools is crucial in protecting their network from threats, while meeting compliance regulations.

BeyondTrust Remote Support 21.1 enables organizations to consolidate and standardize service desk support with one solution, improving productivity and reducing operational costs while increasing security. For many organizations, traditional IT troubleshooting methods for devices, such as onsite visits, are no longer an option due to COVID-19 restrictions and other challenges. BeyondTrust Remote Support enables support teams to access and fix any remote device, running any platform, and located anywhere quickly and securely.

“We see a great demand for remote access solutions that quickly and efficiently solve issues across a wide array of applications, systems and devices,” states Tal Guest, Director, Product Management of Secure Remote Access at BeyondTrust. “IT service desks deal with an increasingly complex support environment, and require remote access solutions that can scale, adapt, and meet rigorous security requirements.”

BeyondTrust Remote Support 21.1 includes the following new features and enhancements:

Adds headless support for Raspberry Pi OS, allowing privileged users to connect to more types of unattended systems, perform administrative actions, and secure who has access to manage these devices. Zebra Device Support – Enables service desks to access, troubleshoot, and support both attended and unattended Zebra devices, which are constantly on the move or situated in remote locations.





Enables service desks to access, troubleshoot, and support both attended and unattended Zebra devices, which are constantly on the move or situated in remote locations. BeyondTrust Vault – Protects privileged credentials with discovery, management, rotation, auditing, and monitoring for any privileged account; this includes the local or domain shared administrator, personal administrative accounts, and SSH keys, cloud, and social media accounts, complete with detailed password usage reporting.



Included with Remote Support at no additional cost, BeyondTrust Vault enhancements include:



• Jump Client Discovery & Rotation

• Vault Link in Representative Console

• Account Groups

• Personal Accounts

• Reporting

Enhancement of Portal Customizations - Dedicated BeyondTrust support portals, which already support extensive branding and customization options, now offer the ability to assign permissions to specific teams, roles, or groups for configuration by portal to further streamline administration.



Within environments where security implementations require smart cards for authentication, BeyondTrust enables representatives to pass administrative credentials to the remote computer from a smart card resident on the representative's local system; the Virtual Smart Card feature now supports Extended APDU.





Within environments where security implementations require smart cards for authentication, BeyondTrust enables representatives to pass administrative credentials to the remote computer from a smart card resident on the representative's local system; the Virtual Smart Card feature now supports Extended APDU. Mac Support - BeyondTrust offers largely the same functionality for Mac as it does for Windows, and remote Mac support is integrated into other support systems and processes.

For further details regarding the BeyondTrust Remote Support solution or visit: beyondtrust.com/remote-support .

To learn more about enabling a remote work force, visit beyondtrust.com/remote-workers .

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

