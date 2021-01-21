ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced BeyondTrust Remote Support 21.1, featuring enhancements that simplify workflows by allowing teams to securely connect to and support more systems and devices, including Raspberry Pi OS and Zebra devices. In addition, the product’s credential management Vault now lets users create private generic accounts and extend discovery and rotation.
Today’s Support teams require administrative access to myriad desktops and critical systems, and are being asked to support more and more technologies, including IoT devices and offline machines. The security of their remote access tools is crucial in protecting their network from threats, while meeting compliance regulations.
BeyondTrust Remote Support 21.1 enables organizations to consolidate and standardize service desk support with one solution, improving productivity and reducing operational costs while increasing security. For many organizations, traditional IT troubleshooting methods for devices, such as onsite visits, are no longer an option due to COVID-19 restrictions and other challenges. BeyondTrust Remote Support enables support teams to access and fix any remote device, running any platform, and located anywhere quickly and securely.
“We see a great demand for remote access solutions that quickly and efficiently solve issues across a wide array of applications, systems and devices,” states Tal Guest, Director, Product Management of Secure Remote Access at BeyondTrust. “IT service desks deal with an increasingly complex support environment, and require remote access solutions that can scale, adapt, and meet rigorous security requirements.”
About BeyondTrust
BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.
The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.
