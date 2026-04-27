BeyondTrust Launches PathfinderAI to Power AI-Native Identity Security Operations

New capabilities advance BeyondTrust’s vision of meeting and elevating organizations from wherever they are in their identity security journey, using BeyondTrust’s AI or their own

PathfinderAI enables security analysts to investigate identity risks using natural-language queries across identity relationships, privileges, and hidden access paths throughout hybrid and cloud environments, all natively in the BeyondTrust Pathfinder platform

New BeyondTrust MCP Server allows AI agents, such as Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI, and Claude, to securely connect to BeyondTrust’s portfolio to gain privilege-centric identity security intelligence





ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced new AI capabilities for the Pathfinder platform, advancing the company’s vision for AI-native identity security operations. The release introduces PathfinderAI along with a new Pathfinder MCP Server, which enables AI agents to securely interact with BeyondTrust’s identity security capabilities. Both are available in early access.

Building on Pathfinder’s existing AI-driven identity risk analysis capabilities, these new enhancements expand the platform’s intelligence layer from automated detection and prioritization to AI-assisted investigation and operational streamlining, helping security teams more quickly identify, understand, and remediate identity risks across complex environments.

As identity environments continue to grow more complex across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid infrastructure, security teams are increasingly challenged to correlate identity relationships, privileges, and access paths across multiple tools and data sources.

“AI is changing how security teams operate. But many teams are still overwhelmed by identity data spread across dozens of tools, making it difficult to quickly identify the privilege risks that matter most,” said Brian Hanrahan, VP of Product Management, BeyondTrust. “PathfinderAI leverages AI for identity security operations, allowing analysts to ask questions in natural language and instantly uncover hidden privilege relationships, attack paths, and anomalies across their environment. Enabling AI to tie into the Pathfinder platform helps organizations move from manually searching for identity risks to proactively uncovering, prioritizing, and reducing hidden paths to privilege.”

Key innovations introduced in this release include:

AI-Native Identity Risk Investigation : Building on intelligence generated by machine learning and AI-driven analysis at the data layer, PathfinderAI uses natural language to help teams identify, investigate and remediate the most important risks faster. Complex analyses and actionable insights are available in seconds.

: Building on intelligence generated by machine learning and AI-driven analysis at the data layer, PathfinderAI uses natural language to help teams identify, investigate and remediate the most important risks faster. Complex analyses and actionable insights are available in seconds. AI Expansion Across the Identity Security Ecosystem : The new Pathfinder MCP Server enables external AI systems to securely interact with BeyondTrust identity security capabilities through the open Model Context Protocol (MCP). This integration allows AI agent platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI, and Claude to access detailed privilege intelligence and identity risk insights, and integrate them directly into broader security operations workflows.

: The new Pathfinder MCP Server enables external AI systems to securely interact with BeyondTrust identity security capabilities through the open Model Context Protocol (MCP). This integration allows AI agent platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI, and Claude to access detailed privilege intelligence and identity risk insights, and integrate them directly into broader security operations workflows. Accelerated Time-to-Value for Security Teams : Because the Pathfinder platform already aggregates identity, access, and privilege telemetry across infrastructure, organizations can enable PathfinderAI immediately and begin using it to accelerate identity and privilege risk investigations, prioritize remediation based on effective privilege exposure, and generate insights for operational and executive reporting.

: Because the Pathfinder platform already aggregates identity, access, and privilege telemetry across infrastructure, organizations can enable PathfinderAI immediately and begin using it to accelerate identity and privilege risk investigations, prioritize remediation based on effective privilege exposure, and generate insights for operational and executive reporting. Security-First AI Architecture: PathfinderAI is designed with a security-first architecture, including administrator opt-in controls and full visibility into AI usage. These safeguards ensure organizations can adopt AI capabilities while maintaining strict control over sensitive identity and privilege data.





“As identity-based attacks continue to grow, organizations need deeper visibility into how privileges and access relationships create hidden attack paths across their infrastructure,” continued Brian Hanrahan. “By combining AI-driven analysis with the unified privilege intelligence of the Pathfinder platform, BeyondTrust helps organizations identify and reduce identity risks faster while enabling security teams to operate more efficiently.”

PathfinderAI and the BeyondTrust MCP Server are now available as part of the BeyondTrust Early Access program to Identity Security Insights® customers (PathfinderAI) and Pathfinder Platform customers (MCP Server) in the United States region. Organizations can enable the feature through Pathfinder site settings, allowing security teams to begin using the AI Agent immediately.

For more information, visit https://www.beyondtrust.com/products

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™. Identity alone doesn’t create risk. Privilege does. As human, non-human, and AI agent identities explode across every environment, BeyondTrust is the only company built to discover, control, and secure privilege across all of them from a single platform. Trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and recognized as a multi-category leader by top industry analysts, BeyondTrust turns identity security from a management problem into a strategic advantage.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

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