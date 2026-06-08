BeyondTrust Selected for Anthropic's Project Glasswing to Help Secure Critical Digital Infrastructure

BeyondTrust selected as part of an expanded cohort of organizations whose codebases are relied upon by governments or essential services

Project’s access to Claude Mythos Preview will accelerate BeyondTrust’s ongoing vulnerability discovery and remediation across its privilege-centric identity security platform

ATLANTA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege ™, today announced it has been selected to join Project Glasswing, Anthropic's collaborative initiative to secure the world's most critical software infrastructure. Its inclusion places BeyondTrust among a group of vendors whose codebases maintain critical digital infrastructure across global commerce, government, healthcare, and essential services. As organizations increasingly rely on privileged identities to operate and secure those environments, protecting the software that governs privilege has become an essential part of cyber resilience.

“Millions of the world’s most important workloads are protected by privilege controls that we build and maintain. That is a responsibility we take seriously,” said Janine Seebeck, Chief Executive Officer, BeyondTrust. “As AI reshapes both software development and cyber defense, the organizations responsible for securing critical infrastructure must continuously raise the bar. Project Glasswing gives us an opportunity to do exactly that by continuing to strengthen the security and resilience of the software our customers rely on to protect all human, machine, and agentic identities.”

Identity is the only perimeter that matters, and privilege is the power inside that perimeter. As AI accelerates both software development and software exploitation, the window between vulnerability discovery and weaponization has already collapsed from months to seconds. At the same time, the rapid growth of human, machine, and agentic identities is creating unprecedented complexity across enterprise environments. AI agents are now one of the fastest-growing yet least-governed classes of privileged identities, often operating with access to sensitive systems, data, and business processes. They join human administrators, service accounts, and workload identities as increasingly attractive targets for attackers. For the operators of critical infrastructure, resilience will increasingly depend on securing the identities and privileges that connect every user, system, application, and AI-driven process.

As part of Project Glasswing's recently announced expansion, BeyondTrust gains access to Claude Mythos Preview, a frontier AI model that has already demonstrated significant defensive potential, helping program partners surface more than 10,000 high and critical severity vulnerabilities.

“The threats ahead are bigger than any one vendor, and the response has to be shared," said Marc Maiffret, Chief Technology Officer, BeyondTrust. "We are honored to stand with Anthropic and the other members of Project Glasswing, applying Mythos to our own code to further strengthen the security of the products our customers depend on, and doing our part in a defense no one can mount alone.”

BeyondTrust will use Claude Mythos Preview defensively to identify, validate, and remediate potential software vulnerabilities across its product portfolio and the BeyondTrust Pathfinder Platform, the unified architecture that secures privilege for human, machine, and agentic identities across endpoints, cloud, and on-premise environments.

To learn more about BeyondTrust's inclusion in Project Glasswing, read the full blog post: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog/entry/project-glasswing-ai-powered-cyber-defense

For more information about Project Glasswing, visit: https://www.anthropic.com/news/expanding-project-glasswing

To learn more about the BeyondTrust Pathfinder Platform, visit https://www.beyondtrust.com/products





About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™. Identity alone doesn’t create risk. Privilege does. As human, machine, and AI agent identities explode across every environment, BeyondTrust is the only company built to discover, control, and secure privilege across all of them from a single platform. Trusted by 20,000+ customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and recognized as a multi-category leader by top industry analysts, BeyondTrust reframes identity security from a management problem into a strategic advantage.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

Follow BeyondTrust:

X: https://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondtrust

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust Public Relations

P: (516)-521-5582