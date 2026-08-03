BeyondTrust Showcases the First Wave of Native Pathfinder Capabilities for Every Identity at Black Hat USA 2026

Marks a major milestone in the evolution of the BeyondTrust Pathfinder platform as it advances BeyondTrust's vision for redefining privilege management

Further extends BeyondTrust’s privilege-centric approach to secure every human, machine, workload, and AI identity that can hold or exercise privileged access

Combines visibility, intelligence, and protection to reduce the standing privilege attackers depend on

Brings together four native Pathfinder capabilities: PathfinderAI & MCP Server, AI Agent Security, NHI Governance, and the newly announced Workload Credentials capability





LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced its Black Hat USA 2026 showcase of the first wave of native capabilities built on the BeyondTrust Pathfinder platform, extending the identity visibility and intelligence already delivered through Identity Security Insights®, while adding new context and telemetry that make those insights even more powerful. Together, these capabilities further extend privilege management beyond traditional human administrators to every identity that can hold or exercise privileged access, advancing BeyondTrust's vision for redefining privilege management.

PathfinderAI & MCP Server, AI Agent Security, NHI Governance, and Workload Credentials are the first native Pathfinder capabilities designed to help organizations discover, prioritize, govern, and protect privileged access wherever it exists. Together, these capabilities bring human and non-human identities, including AI agents and workloads, onto a single platform that combines identity visibility, intelligence, and protection to help organizations uncover, understand, and reduce the standing privilege attackers depend on.

“We are not a privileged access company adding AI,” said Marc Maiffret, Chief Technology Officer, BeyondTrust. “We are the company that has long defined how to secure privileged action. For twenty years, that meant people with administrative rights, and we built the category for securing them. Today, that actor is just as likely to be an AI agent or autonomous workload. The actor has changed. Our job has not.”

The Problem: Privilege Now Lives Everywhere

Recent research from BeyondTrust Phantom Labs® found enterprise AI agents grew more than 460% year over year, while security researchers continue to document the rapid expansion of machine and non-human identities across enterprise environments. These identities often have no clearly assigned owner. Their access evolves faster than organizations can review it, and credentials intended to be temporary often persist indefinitely. Attackers have taken notice. They're increasingly abusing trusted identity relationships, from OAuth integrations to workload credentials, to move laterally and access sensitive data without triggering traditional security controls. Excessive privilege has become one of the easiest paths into modern environments.

The Response: The Next Evolution of the Pathfinder Platform

The following native capabilities expand the Pathfinder platform with new ways to discover, prioritize, govern, and protect privileged access across every identity.

PathfinderAI & MCP Server: PathfinderAI lets security analysts investigate identity risk using natural-language queries across identity relationships, privileges, and hidden Paths to Privilege™, natively inside the Pathfinder platform. A new Pathfinder MCP Server extends that intelligence outward, letting AI agents, such as Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI, and Claude, securely connect to BeyondTrust’s privilege-centric identity intelligence through the open Model Context Protocol.

PathfinderAI lets security analysts investigate identity risk using natural-language queries across identity relationships, privileges, and hidden Paths to Privilege™, natively inside the Pathfinder platform. A new Pathfinder MCP Server extends that intelligence outward, letting AI agents, such as Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI, and Claude, securely connect to BeyondTrust’s privilege-centric identity intelligence through the open Model Context Protocol. AI Agent Security: AI Agent Security enforces what AI coworkers and autonomous agents, including Claude Code, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, and OpenAI Codex, are allowed to do on the endpoint, in real time, before they act. It helps organizations discover, inventory, and govern AI agents on endpoints across the enterprise, providing visibility into AI identities, shadow AI, associated privileges, and paths to privilege separate from the human identities. The solution enables security teams to understand where AI agents exist, what they can access, and how to reduce unnecessary privilege before it becomes exploitable.

AI Agent Security enforces what AI coworkers and autonomous agents, including Claude Code, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, and OpenAI Codex, are allowed to do on the endpoint, in real time, before they act. It helps organizations discover, inventory, and govern AI agents on endpoints across the enterprise, providing visibility into AI identities, shadow AI, associated privileges, and paths to privilege separate from the human identities. The solution enables security teams to understand where AI agents exist, what they can access, and how to reduce unnecessary privilege before it becomes exploitable. NHI Governance: NHI Governance extends privileged access management to the service accounts, API keys, OAuth clients, workload identities, and AI agents that now outnumber employees in nearly every organization—and remain largely ungoverned. It moves organizations beyond simply discovering non-human identities to actively governing the privilege they hold. Organizations can establish ownership, review privileged access, automate lifecycle management, and apply governance controls to identities that have traditionally operated outside standard identity governance processes.

NHI Governance extends privileged access management to the service accounts, API keys, OAuth clients, workload identities, and AI agents that now outnumber employees in nearly every organization—and remain largely ungoverned. It moves organizations beyond simply discovering non-human identities to actively governing the privilege they hold. Organizations can establish ownership, review privileged access, automate lifecycle management, and apply governance controls to identities that have traditionally operated outside standard identity governance processes. Workload Credentials: Workload Credentials is a new cloud-native secrets management capability on the Pathfinder platform, purpose-built to secure the non-human identities behind CI/CD pipelines, Kubernetes services, containers, and AI agents. Rather than vaulting and rotating static secrets, Workload Credentials replaces them with short-lived, auto-expiring credentials that are generated on demand and discarded after use, so there is nothing left to leak. A workload authenticates with an OIDC identity token, a policy engine evaluates the request, a scoped credential is issued, and it expires automatically — no manual rotation required.





Availability & Early Access

PathfinderAI, the Pathfinder MCP Server, AI Agent Security, and NHI Governance are available now through the BeyondTrust Early Access program. Workload Credentials early access opens soon. Organizations can request access at the links below, contact their BeyondTrust account teams, or stop by booth #4720 at BlackHat to learn more.

PathfinderAI & MCP Server: https://www.beyondtrust.com/press/pathfinderai-powers-native-ai-identity-security-operations

AI Agent Security: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/ai-agent-security

NHI Governance: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/nhi-governance

Workload Credentials: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/workload-credentials





About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™. Identity alone doesn’t create risk. Privilege does. As human, machine, and AI agent identities explode across every environment, BeyondTrust is the only company built to discover, control, and secure privilege across all of them from a single platform. Trusted by 20,000+ customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and recognized as a multi-category leader by top industry analysts, BeyondTrust reframes identity security from a management problem into a strategic advantage.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

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