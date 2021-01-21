NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, today announces a recap of its milestones in 2020 and provides an overview of its plans for 2021.



Emerging in the communications arena with its first brand in 2006, IBN has recorded sustained and transformative growth. Today, IBN boasts a portfolio of 50+ brands with a collective social media audience that includes millions of followers. IBN’s proven track record serving 500+ client partners highlights its unparalleled value proposition for both public and private companies, bolstered by its expansive network of 5,000+ key syndication partners.

Throughout 2020, IBN continued expansion of its audiences and syndication network while helping a growing list of client partners navigate unparalleled challenges. The most notable areas of growth include:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated all facets of business in 2020, but IBN has navigated the unprecedented challenges by evolving to suit the needs of the new normal,” stated Chris Johnson, IBN’s Director of Client Solutions. “Through the introduction of new brands and increased focus on virtual events, IBN has been able to deliver comprehensive communications offerings to a growing roster of client partners who have been forced to rethink their approach to reaching the investment community.”

“Digital content has never been more important to corporate communications than in 2020,” Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Director of Communications, added. “The IBN team has refined various strategies and worked extremely hard to identify the best ways to help its client partners traverse the pandemic landscape. By staying adaptable and fully leveraging our platform’s digital infrastructure, we were able to further accelerate IBN’s growth despite the challenges presented this year. With an increasing number of investors turning to digital channels for research and news, our proven content strategies and well-established audiences have shown to be invaluable to companies facing the unique hurdles of the past year.”

To learn more about IBN’s 15+ year history, scroll through the visual timeline: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

