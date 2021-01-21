GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT, INSIDE INFORMATION 21 JANUARY 2021 AT 17.25

The Finnish Tax Administration selected Gofore to provide technical project manager services



The Finnish Tax Administration has selected Qentinel Finland, subsidiary of Gofore Plc as the primary provider of technical project manager services that support the development and maintenance of its information systems. The duration of the framework agreement is six years and assignments made during the framework agreement period may continue for four years after the end of the framework agreement. The estimated value of the framework agreement is approximately EUR 10–12 million. The agreement is a continuation of a previous agreement between the Finnish Tax Administration and Gofore.



With the procurement, the Finnish Tax Administration aims to obtain experts in project management, programming and service design to support its IT. The Finnish Tax Administration and Gofore have been cooperating since 2017. Gofore has worked as a provider of web technology, databases and cloud expert services, software development services, among others.

The Finnish Tax Administration and its IT have an important role in developing and complying with the accessibility of public services, the security of access to information, and good data processing and data management.



The Finnish Tax Administration adopted the decision on this matter today 21 January 2021. The decision will enter into force after the appeal period under the Finnish Act on public agreements has expired.