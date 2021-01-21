SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced Marc Olesen, the company’s President & COO, has been appointed CEO. Olesen has led Sift’s day-to-day operations since joining the company in 2018 and will now oversee all areas of the business as chief executive.



Jason Tan will move to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and Founder, where he will serve two functions: helping drive alignment between Sift’s Board of Directors and the company’s leadership team, and working on long term product ventures within Sift.

Since Sift’s founding in 2011, Tan has led the company from its earliest days in the prestigious Y Combinator accelerator to its current position as the category leader that helps Airbnb, Twitter, Wayfair and hundreds of other businesses prevent fraud and abuse while enabling growth.

“From Sift’s beginning, we have aspired to build an enduring organization that helps everyone trust the internet, and I’m so proud of what our team has accomplished,” Tan said. “Bringing Marc on in 2018 was one of the best decisions we have made and under his day-to-day direction, Sift has grown in every meaningful way. I’m honored and thrilled to transition the role of CEO to Marc—he’s truly earned the opportunity to lead Sift into its next phase of growth and beyond.”

With nearly 30 years of experience, Olesen has held executive roles at Dynatrace, Splunk, and McAfee prior to joining Sift.

“Jason has been a trusted partner since I joined Sift two and a half years ago, and I’m grateful for his pioneering leadership,” said Olesen. “The opportunity in front of us is remarkable, with consumers and businesses embracing online commerce even as cybercriminals take advantage of accelerating growth in the digital economy. I’m excited to work with our team, customers and partners as we continue bringing Digital Trust & Safety to organizations around the world.”

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, and Twilio rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

