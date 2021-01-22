ICG: PDMR Shareholding
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
22 January 2021
CORRECTION – PDMR Shareholding
The Company wishes to announce that Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons hold 3,819 ordinary shares in the Company’s share capital.
This is a correction to the announcements of 16 April 2020 and 8 June 2020 which incorrectly overstated the number of ordinary shares held.
Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons hold in aggregate interests representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
