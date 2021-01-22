Press Release

22 January 2021

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunicum AB (publ) on 22 January 2021

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) of Immunicum AB (publ) (IMMU.ST) on 22 January 2021 the EGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions. For more detailed information regarding the contents of the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the company’s website, www.immunicum.com.

Election of Board of Directors and approval of remuneration to the Board

Prior to the EGM, Van Herk Investments B.V. (“Van Herk”) had proposed that the Board would be composed of eight (8) ordinary board members without deputies through election of Dharminder Chahal and Andrea van Elsas as new board members and that current chairman Michael Oredsson and the board members Sven Andreasson, Charlotte Edenius, Steven Glazer, Christine Lind and Helén Tuvesson would remain in the Board.

In light of Michael Oredsson’s resignation from his position as chairman, as well as the Board’s appointment of Christine Lind as interim chairman for the period until the next Annual General Meeting as announced by press release on 21 January 2021, the EGM resolved that the Board shall be composed of seven (7) ordinary board members without deputies. The EGM resolved to elect Dharminder Chahal and Andrea van Elsas as new board members and that Sven Andreasson, Charlotte Edenius, Steven Glazer, Christine Lind and Helén Tuvesson shall remain in the Board for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

Further, it was resolved in accordance with Van Herk’s proposal that Andrea van Elsas and Dharminder Chahal shall receive the same remuneration as the other board members in the company, i.e., SEK 150,000 on an annual basis. The remuneration shall be adjusted pro rata based on the time from their election as board members up until the Annual General Meeting 2021.

