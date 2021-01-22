WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced that it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts.



The list is compiled through BBJ research and includes both private and public companies across all industries, from life sciences and technology to construction, professional services and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for 2017, 2018 and 2019. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company’s total revenue.

“Being recognized as one of the 2021 BBJ middle market leaders further validates that our first priority, to ensure client success, is on point and helps drive our consistent year-over-year growth,” said Rob Alston, CEO at Access. “We have built a dynamic and well-respected company with world class talent focused on strategic acquisition, responsive service and innovation. We are pleased about our results to date and excited about our future potential.”

The 50 companies recognized in the list will be honored at the BBJ’s 2021 Middle Market Awards virtual event on Feb. 11 and in a special post-event publication.

“We are happy to celebrate fast-growing, innovative companies in the middle-market sector,” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “These companies make a tremendous impact on our local business community and have reported impressive growth in recent years. We all look forward to honoring these 50 companies virtually next month.”

About Boston Business Journal:

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals.



About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

