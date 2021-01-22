On 22 January 2021, UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Tokvila entered into a contract to perform construction works of a car service building in Vilnius, Lithuania.



The contract value is over EUR 7.5 million, plus value added tax. The construction works are scheduled to be completed in February 2022.



UAB Merko statyba ( merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.



Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.



Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.