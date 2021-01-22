CHINO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings for the fourth quarter 2020, were $699 thousand, or an increase of 39.1%, as compared with earnings of $502 thousand for the same quarter last year. The increase in earnings is primarily attributed to the increase in loan interest and loan fee income. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $0.23 for the same quarter last year.
Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Despite the difficulty being experienced in our community because of COVID, the Bank has performed well during this time. By assisting small business customers and households, we have experienced a 37% increase in total assets, a 35% increase in total loans, and a 2.7% increase in net after tax earnings. Loan quality also remains very strong, with the Bank having no loan delinquencies and no foreclosed properties at year-end.
“We believe that during tough times like these, the Bank’s value proposition stands out the most, and we may have many more opportunities to gain new banking relationships. We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next several years.”
Financial Condition
At December 31, 2020, total assets were $314.8 million, an increase of $85.3 million or 37.2% over $229.5 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased by 43.1% or $77.6 million to $257.7 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $180.2 million as of December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s core deposits represent 96.3% of the total deposits.
Gross loans increased by 35.5% or $51.3 million as of December 31, 2020 to $195.7 million, as compared with $144.4 million as of December 31, 2019. The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.
The increases in total assets, deposits and loans are attributed to Bank’s response to the overwhelming request of PPP loans. Overall, the Bank approved and funded 396 PPP loans with an outstanding balance of $46.7 million as of December 31, 2020.
Earnings
The Company posted net interest income of $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $2.0 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $292.2 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $136.3 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $177.3 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $119.4 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Non-interest income totaled $440.2 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, or a decrease of 3.6% as compared with $456.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the decrease is attribute to a significant decrease in overdraft fees.
General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $1.7 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.0 million thousand for the same period last year.
Income tax expense was $275.3 thousand which represents an increase of $78 thousand or 39.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $197.0 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 were approximately 28.6% and 28.5% respectively, and for the nine months ending December 31, 2020 and 2019, the effective income tax rates were 28.3% and 28.2% respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.
Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.
|CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|58,075,217
|$
|4,363,753
|Federal funds sold
|-
|32,415,000
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|58,075,217
|36,778,753
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|-
|496,000
|Investment securities available for sale
|32,370,042
|7,977,936
|Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates
|$19,556,250 at December 31, 2020 and $21,683,834 at December 31, 2019)
|18,626,525
|28,367,056
|Total investments
|50,996,567
|36,840,992
|Loans
|Construction
|1,014,462.00
|-
|Real estate
|119,302,116
|115,633,626
|Commercial
|75,237,752
|28,522,543
|Installment
|110,475
|232,328
|Credit Cards
|0
|-
|Gross loans
|195,664,805
|144,388,497
|Unearned fees and discounts
|(1,678,641
|)
|(438,380
|)
|Loans net of unearned fees and discount
|193,986,164
|143,950,117
|Allowance for loan losses
|(3,271,921
|)
|(2,391,765
|)
|Net loans
|190,714,243
|141,558,352
|Fixed assets, net
|6,145,711
|6,401,773
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,013,732
|619,856
|Stock investments, restricted, at cost
|1,554,200
|1,440,900
|Bank-owned life insurance
|4,721,232
|4,595,584
|Other assets
|1,618,716
|1,270,936
|Total assets
|$
|314,839,618
|$
|229,507,145
|LIABILITIES:
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|145,433,815
|$
|88,412,668
|Interest bearing
|NOW and money market
|76,774,420
|64,520,387
|Savings
|21,466,856
|12,209,281
|Time deposits less than $250,000
|9,563,300
|9,537,555
|Time deposits of $250,000 or greater
|4,473,409
|5,471,451
|Total deposits
|257,711,800
|180,151,342
|Accrued interest payable
|137,487
|203,246
|Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|25,000,000
|20,000,000
|Accrued expenses & other payables
|1,674,150
|1,686,979
|Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust
|3,093,000
|3,093,000
|Total liabilities
|287,616,437
|205,134,567
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and
outstanding 2,230,808 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,
respectively.
|10,502,558
|10,502,557
|Retained earnings
|16,428,258
|13,803,528
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|292,365
|66,493
|Total shareholders' equity
|27,223,181
|24,372,578
|Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|314,839,618
|$
|229,507,145
|CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
|For the three months ended
|For the twelve months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Interest income
|Interest and fee income on loans
|$
|2,624,645
|$
|1,982,610
|$
|9,207,404
|$
|7,884,573
|Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits
|14,194
|184,875
|154,934
|510,650
|Interest on time deposits in banks
|-
|3,219
|1,856
|35,077
|Interest on investment securities
|225,264
|167,707
|912,489
|1,078,908
|Total interest income
|2,864,103
|2,338,411
|10,276,683
|9,509,208
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|53,723
|230,243
|369,628
|935,215
|Other borrowings
|124,947
|139,476
|511,815
|413,749
|Total interest expense
|178,670
|369,719
|881,443
|1,348,964
|Net interest income
|2,685,433
|1,968,692
|9,395,240
|8,160,244
|Provision for loan losses
|400,000
|-
|770,000
|40,000
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|2,285,433
|1,968,692
|8,625,240
|8,120,244
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|342,342
|382,839
|1,293,966
|1,530,853
|Other miscellaneous income
|47,642
|24,567
|163,513
|190,565
|Dividend income from restricted stock
|18,421
|17,267
|71,664
|88,281
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|31,840
|31,901
|125,648
|110,699
|Total non-interest income
|440,245
|456,574
|1,654,791
|1,920,398
|Non-interest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|1,064,780
|1,002,259
|4,058,653
|3,941,211
|Occupancy and equipment
|160,415
|155,473
|623,102
|632,501
|Data and item processing
|147,958
|123,409
|589,351
|469,176
|Advertising and marketing
|33,869
|30,867
|144,167
|97,035
|Legal and professional fees
|76,075
|217,088
|209,565
|430,050
|Regulatory assessments
|33,480
|(12,940
|)
|116,167
|81,578
|Insurance
|10,567
|10,295
|38,380
|37,911
|Directors' fees and expenses
|32,040
|32,742
|130,054
|137,142
|Other expenses
|192,528
|166,709
|692,057
|675,289
|Total non-interest expenses
|1,751,712
|1,725,902
|6,601,496
|6,501,893
|Income before income tax expense
|973,966
|699,364
|3,678,535
|3,538,749
|Income tax expense
|275,285
|196,971
|1,053,805
|984,794
|Net income
|$
|698,681
|$
|502,393
|$
|2,624,730
|$
|2,553,955
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.23
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.14
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.23
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.14
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|(unaudited)
|Annualized return on average equity
|11.37
|%
|8.31
|%
|10.69
|%
|11.03
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.89
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.17
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.66
|%
|4.41
|%
|3.81
|%
|4.46
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|56.04
|%
|71.16
|%
|59.74
|%
|64.50
|%
|Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans
|0.008
|%
|0.002
|%
|-0.07
|%
|-0.05
|%
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|(thousands, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$
|313,827
|$
|235,723
|$
|284,525
|$
|219,167
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|292,210
|$
|177,259
|$
|246,617
|$
|183,108
|Average gross loans
|$
|192,418
|$
|136,963
|$
|173,927
|$
|136,504
|Average deposits
|$
|253,908
|$
|186,587
|$
|224,971
|$
|179,226
|Average equity
|$
|24,583
|$
|24,182
|$
|24,551
|$
|23,156
|CREDIT QUALITY
|End of period
|(unaudited)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Non-performing loans
|$
|119,836
|$
|120,423
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.06
|%
|0.08
|%
|Non-performing loans to total assets
|0.04
|%
|0.05
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.67
|%
|1.66
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO
|0.06
|%
|0.08
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|2730.33
|%
|1986.14
|%
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|(unaudited)
|Shareholders equity to total assets
|8.65
|%
|10.62
|%
|Net loans to deposits
|74.00
|%
|78.58
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits
|56.43
|%
|49.08
|%
|Community Bank Leverage Ratio
|11.44
|%
|13.74
|%
Chino Commercial Bancorp
Chino, California, UNITED STATES
