Boston, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has named Tobias Nanda as President of Brands.

Based in Boston, Nanda is responsible for developing and executing Gordon Brothers’ brand investment strategies through acquisition and lending in all global markets. He has nearly 20 years of experience leading deals, serving on boards of directors and actively working with management teams in private equity to develop and implement their corporate growth strategies.

Prior to leading Gordon Brothers’ brand investment strategies, Nanda held senior positions at several private equity firms and was Vice President of GB Merchant Partners at Gordon Brothers. He is a former board director of global brands and branded retailers in the U.S., U.K. and EU.

“We are delighted to welcome Tobias back to Gordon Brothers,” said Ken Frieze, CEO of Gordon Brothers. “He has the industry knowledge and experience to lead the global brand platform and find value for clients by leveraging their brands.”

“I’m excited to return to Gordon Brothers and lead an evolving and dynamic brands team,” said Nanda. “Gordon Brothers is a pioneer in finding asset value, and I’m looking forward to building on this legacy of identifying and monetizing assets with brands, trademarks and intellectual property.”

Gordon Brothers values, acquires, resurrects and invests globally to maximize intellectual property and help revive and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands.

The firm’s most recent global transactions include the acquisition of the Laura Ashley brand from its U.K. Administrators, bridge financing for American retailer Brooks Brothers, a secured term loan facility to global brand Mothercare and the sale of British brand Bench to Wraith, an affiliate of Apparel Brands Limited. Additionally, Gordon Brothers partnered with an investment advisor who arranged a senior secured credit facility for an international infant and toddler toy and product manufacturer.

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term transition capital to clients undergoing transformation. Additionally, the firm invests directly in brands to provide broader solutions beyond the firm’s market-leading disposition and appraisal services and finds best in class value for brands by product, geography and licenses.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

