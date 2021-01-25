Investor news

DFDS has today entered into an agreement to lease a new 34,560 sqm warehouse in Borås, Sweden, that is an attractive Scandinavian logistics hub area close to Gothenburg.

The new warehouse will expand DFDS’ contract logistics offering that today is focused in Gothenburg. The additional capacity will make it possible to grow with existing industrial customers and attract new customers.

The warehouse will be built by property developer, CH Square, from whom DFDS will lease the warehouse for 10 years with an option to extend further after the lease period. Construction is expected to begin in early February 2021 and the warehouse is planned to open at the end of this year.

There are no material investments related to the new warehouse. The invested capital of the warehouse is expected to be around DKK 80m following capitalisation of the lease contract according to IFRS 16.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46﻿







