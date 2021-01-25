New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain, the world's leading discovery and native advertising platform on the open web, today announced Unveil, the company’s exclusive, virtual event for marketers of all types. This immersive experience is set for Wednesday, January 27th, across three different time zones: Asia-Pacific at 12:00 pm AEDT, Europe at 11:00 am CET and the Americas at 11:00 am ET.

Looking ahead, marketers are expected to drive growth under extreme, online-only circumstances this year. To do so, brands will need to evolve their marketing strategies and rely on digital presence and customer acquisition more than ever before. Unveil will unlock the secrets for how marketers can scale their businesses and truly connect with consumers, diving deeper into the importance of native advertising and the new rules of marketing engagement after the accelerated shift to digital in 2020.

“2020 was an unprecedented year; one that challenged many industries, including ours, to overcome various feats. Thus Unveil is a time for all of us to come together and recognize the past year, and the year ahead,” said Yaron Galai, CEO and Co-Founder of Outbrain. “As a leading partner with brands and agencies worldwide, we’ve seen first-hand the impact of the past year. But as veterans in the digital advertising space, we also know that we are all part of a resilient and powerful industry. We have always been focused on creating innovative ways to connect advertisers with their target customers. We believe truly great advertising is not just about views and reach, but about the customer experience. This is what Unveil is centered around - helping brands better understand how to build connections, from a marketing perspective. We’ll discuss how to move forward with the learnings from the past, and to show you how we can continue being your trusted partner in 2021, and beyond.”

During the 45-minute virtual discussion, you’ll hear from Outbrain’s leadership team about what 2021 is going to look like and how we must properly engage with consumers this year. The event will also provide a glimpse at never-before-seen products and features from Outbrain, including new ad experiences dedicated to increasing conversions, engagement, and revenue. Guest speakers, Jim Cooper, Editor-in-Chief, and David Amrani, Chief Strategy Officer, at Digiday will join the team to discuss the state of the industry and predictions for the digital marketing industry into 2021.

“2020 was a pretty toxic year for brand marketing. Social injustice, political unrest, branded boycotts, and a global pandemic are only some of the events that made brand marketers extremely cautious about the way they connected with consumers,” said David Amrani, Chief Strategy Officer at Digiday and guest speaker at Unveil. “But in light of everything, there’s optimism for the year ahead. One bright spot is an emphasis on the consumer: their perceptions and values actually matter to brands, and it’s affecting how they’re marketing. It might take some experimentation, but brands that find a way to be authentic and trustworthy will probably see the most success.”

