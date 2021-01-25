CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) supports and applauds today’s Executive Order signed into law by President Biden to support domestic manufacturers, businesses, and American workers. This Executive Order is an essential part of our economic recovery as we work to rebuild our critical manufacturing base and domestic supply chains, while ensuring that our future is made in America by all of America’s workers.



“Manufacturing is the backbone of our great nation. We applaud President Biden for his leadership on this critically important issue that will empower domestic manufacturing while creating more good paying jobs for American workers,” said Michael Bless, CEO of Century Aluminum. “Today’s executive action by the Biden Administration will strengthen our national security and critical infrastructure and ensure that our government is investing taxpayer dollars in American businesses as we work together to Build Back Better.”

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated to all Americans that we need to rebuild our manufacturing base. In a national emergency when supply chains are disrupted, the United States must have core manufacturing capabilities. President Biden’s Executive Order is a first step to not only Build Back Better but to also help ensure that the United States maintains core manufacturing capabilities. To do that it is important that Buy America standards require that aluminum products used in Federal contracting be produced from primary aluminum smelted in the United States. Century Aluminum stands ready to work with the Biden Administration to strengthen domestic supply chains for primary aluminum which is a critical component of our national defense and infrastructure.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company is the largest primary aluminum producer in the United States, with three operating aluminum smelters in Kentucky and South Carolina. For more information: www.centuryaluminum.com.

Contact

Peter Trpkovski

(Investors and media)

312-696-3132

Source: Century Aluminum Company