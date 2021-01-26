Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Exosome Pipeline Report 2021: Insights on 50+ Companies and 50+ Pipeline Drugs | DelveInsight

Exosomes Pipeline is robust and possesses a horde of potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments to be launched soon.

DelveInsight’s Exosomes Pipeline Insight 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Exosomes pipeline landscape. It comprises Exosomes pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Exosomes therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights the inactive Exosomes pipeline products.

Key Exosomes Pipeline Report Highlights

Exosomes are directly internalized by recipient cells that prohibit a multiplicity of potential concerns associated with the administration of living cells, and exosomes have therapeutic benefits, at least similar to their cellular source.

Approximately 50+ key companies such as ExoCyte Therapeutics, United Therapeutics Corporation, Capricor Therapeutics, Azymus Therapeutics, Versatope Therapeutics, Lamellar Biomedical, Celltrion, ArunA Biomedical, ReNeuron, Codiak Biosciences, Direct Biologics, Aegle Therapeutics, Regulus Therapeutics, Avalon GloboCare, and many others are developing Exosomes therapies.

In November 2020, Capricor Inc. initiated a randomized, double-blind, Phase 2, placebo-controlled study that enrolled subjects with a clinical diagnosis of COVID-19 confirmed by laboratory tests and who are in severe or critical condition as indicated by life-support measures. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of intravenously infused CAP-1002 in improving clinical results in severely or critically ill patients with COVID-19. The study is anticipated to be completed by June 30, 2021.

Capricor Inc. had developed CAP-1002, which has been granted orphan drug designation, regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation along with Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment.

On 12th January 2021, Capricor Therapeutics and Lonza announced that the companies have entered into an agreement for the development of CAP-1002, Capricor’s leading clinical asset using allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDC) technology for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and complications arising from COVID-19.

On 9th June 2020, Evox Therapeutics announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage Evox's proprietary DeliverEX™ platform to develop and deliver RNA interference (RNAi) & antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug payloads for the potential treatment of neurological disorders.

In June 2020, Sarepta Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences announced a global research and option agreement to design and develop engineered exosome therapeutics to deliver gene therapy, gene editing and RNA technologies for neuromuscular diseases. The engineered exosome approach offers the potential to effectively deliver genetic therapeutics without triggering the adaptive immune response.

Exosomes are small membrane vesicles of endocytic origin secreted by most cells in culture and are created upon the fusion of the multivesicular body (MVB), an intermediate endocytic compartment, with the plasma membrane. They are nano-sized vesicles competent of transferring DNAs, microRNAs, non-coding RNAs, and lipids, with or without direct cell-to-cell contact, representing a novel method of intracellular communication.

Exosomes are unique because of its protein and lipid content, conferring an additional hint for their recognition. Exosomes mainly comprise fusion and transport proteins (annexins and flotillin), heat shock proteins (HSP70), CDís proteins (CD9, CD81), and phospholipases and other lipid-related proteins.

Exosomes have a small diameter range of 40-100 nm and a density of 1.13-1.19 g/ml in sucrose solution. Also, exosome membranes are complemented with proteins from cholesterol, sphingomyelin, ceramide and lipid raft.

Exosomes Pipeline Therapeutics

CAP-1002 by Capricor

CAP-1002 is based on cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDCs, which is a cardiac-derived cell therapy that has been shown in pre-clinical and clinical studies to exert potent Immunomodulatory activity. CAP-1002 involves an allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cardiosphere-derived cell or CDCs. It is being explored for its potential to modify the immune system’s activity to improve cellular regeneration. The cells function by releasing exosomes, which are taken up largely by macrophages and T-cells and initiate a repair cycle.

Exosomes Emerging Drugs

Neural exosomes (AB126) by ArunA Biomedical

ArunA Biomedical’s proprietary neural exosomes cross the blood-brain barrier inherently and let drugs and drug-combinations to naturally target cells and treat patients with a range of neurological disorders. Pre-clinical studies have shown the exosomes therapeutic potential in multiple stroke models. These studies have displayed that the exosomes improve the nervous system’s self-repair mechanisms, translating into structural and functional benefits that may have enhanced survival, decreased infarct size, and improved mobility.

ExoPr0 by ReNeuron

CTX-derived exosomes are presently in the preclinical stage and are being developed as a novel vector for delivering the third party biological drugs. ExoPr0 has shown potential as both a novel therapeutic candidate and a drug delivery vehicle in established pre-clinical disease models. The company plans to devote more significant resources to the application of ExoPr0 as a vector for delivering drugs.

exoIL-12 by Codiak Biosciences

exoIL-12 is a precision-engineered exosome therapeutic candidate expressing IL-12 on the surface of the exosome by molecular fusion to Codiak’s proprietary scaffold protein, PTGRFN. Developed through Codiak’s proprietary engEx platform, exoIL-12 is designed to aim T-cells and Natural Killer cells and induce systemic anti-tumour immunity. Data from Codiak’s pre-clinical studies indicate that exoIL-12 is retained in the tumour microenvironment when administered intratumorally, hence resulting in potent antitumor immunity and an enhanced toxicity profile compared to recombinant IL-12. Codiak initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for exoIL-12 in healthy volunteers and patients with early-stage cutaneous T cell lymphoma and plan to expand into other IL-12 responsive solid tumors in the future.

Scope of Exosomes Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 50+ Key Companies

Prominent Players: ExoCyte Therapeutics, United Therapeutics Corporation, Capricor Therapeutics, Azymus Therapeutics, Versatope Therapeutics, Lamellar Biomedical, Celltrion, ArunA Biomedical, ReNeuron, Codiak Biosciences, Direct Biologics, LLC, Aegle Therapeutics, Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Avalon GloboCare, and many others.

ExoCyte Therapeutics, United Therapeutics Corporation, Capricor Therapeutics, Azymus Therapeutics, Versatope Therapeutics, Lamellar Biomedical, Celltrion, ArunA Biomedical, ReNeuron, Codiak Biosciences, Direct Biologics, LLC, Aegle Therapeutics, Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Avalon GloboCare, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 50+ Products

Phases:

Exosomes Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

Exosomes Therapies (Phase II)

Exosomes Therapies (Phase I)

Exosomes Therapies Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Molecule Types:

Small molecules

Vaccines

Polymers

Peptides

Enzymes

Route of Administration:

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Parenteral

Intravenous

Topical

Product Types:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Exosomes Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Exosomes treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Exosomes?

How many Exosomes emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Exosomes?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Exosomes market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Exosomes?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Exosomes therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Exosomes?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Exosomes?

