Alstom expands digital mobility signalling and communications expertise with acquisition of B&C Transit

26 January 2021 – Alstom progresses further on the execution of its Alstom in Motion strategy and supports its growth ambition for digital mobility with the acquisition of B&C Transit, Inc., a transit engineering design and construction firm specializing in the passenger rail sector. This transaction reinforces Alstom’s position in the North American signalling market by combining the companies’ advanced technology products and engineering capabilities to the benefit of transit agencies and operators across the United States and Canada.

The acquisition will support Alstom’s efficient delivery of its innovative signalling solutions by extending its systems engineering and wayside application capabilities. The acquisition will also bolster Alstom’s portfolio of solutions, for existing and new customers across North America and reinforce Alstom’s presence on the West coast. The combined resources of both companies will support customers’ operations and technological visions, accelerating the delivery of more efficient, reliable, safe and sustainable mobility.

“B&C Transit’s expertise in signalling and communications engineering and design is the perfect complement to Alstom’s advanced technology solutions,” says Jérôme Wallut, Senior Vice President for Alstom North America. “Customers will benefit from additional resource capacity and an extensive footprint across North America that will further enable localized development, delivery and support.”

B&C Transit will be able to leverage Alstom’s worldwide presence and business development opportunities in rolling stock, services and maintenance to further grow and scale-up its operations. Employees from both companies will have opportunities to further develop their skills sets and scopes.

B&C Transit, headquartered in Oakland, California, employs approximately 85 people across the United States at offices in cities such as Livermore, California, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and had a turnover over US$45 million in 2020. B&C Transit serves an established customer base across North America, and its portfolio of projects includes, for example, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (Muni) Central Subway project, and Miami-Dade’s Metrorail control centre and systems.

Following completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of 2021, B&C Transit, Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alstom.

