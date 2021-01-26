EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS JANUARY 26, 2021, AT 1.00 PM (EET/EEST)
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Etholén, Mari
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Evli Pankki Oyj
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20210125142514_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-01-25
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-01-25
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009015630
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 60,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 60,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
__________________________________________
EVLI BANK PLC
Additional information:
Hanna Metsä, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 6655 119, hanna.metsa@evli.com
Evli Bank Plc
Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.
Evli has a total of EUR 14.1 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 95.4 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.2 percent (December 31, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.
Evli Bank Plc
Helsinki, FINLAND
