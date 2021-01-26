BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces the launch of AwareABIS™, an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication. Designed to serve between 1-30 million identities or more, AwareABIS supports fingerprint, face and iris modalities, and features a modular architecture that helps security teams configure and optimize the system for civil or criminal applications.



AwareABIS was designed with the needs of the civil and law enforcement community firmly in mind. AwareABIS is highly modular, empowering customers to build their own infrastructure designed for their specific needs in a way that is less expensive and more flexible than existing alternatives. Instead of requiring law enforcement and government agencies to buy proprietary end-to-end biometric identification solutions that trap them in expensive, long-term contracts, AwareABIS puts control of the system and its data back in the hands of the customer.

“Law enforcement and civil agencies have long been looking for an alternative ABIS product,” said Robert Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware. “For too long they have been locked into monolithic ABIS systems requiring them to replace their existing systems and infrastructure, pass off control of their data to their ABIS provider, and restrict their ability to expand in the future. With AwareABIS, these agencies can now select a biometric identification system that puts them back in control.”

Owing to its flexible modular architecture, AwareABIS provides rich biometric search functionality for either criminal or civil applications. Configured for criminal applications, AwareABIS provides capabilities critical to law enforcement, such as comprehensive fingerprint or facial analysis and processing, including support for latent-palm print, latent-ten print, and latent-latent searches. Advanced state of the art forensic face and fingerprint workstation applications enable the forensic specialist with rich analytics and report generation features. Configured for civil applications, AwareABIS provides powerful biometric search capability through APIs that are well-designed and easy to use. The rich front-end capabilities provided through Aware’s client applications support a wide range of biometrics-enabled tasks for civil applications, from healthcare to human resources. Organizations can also use custom applications to meet specific functional and project-specific requirements.

Key AwareABIS Features include:

Open integration: Leverage existing systems and infrastructure instead of replacing them.

Customer data ownership: Control of non-proprietary biometric data is in the hands of the customer.

Comprehensive reporting tools: Compelling reporting functionality reduces report generation time and risk.

Examiner-focused user interface: Simple and intuitive interfaces to increase productivity.

Accommodates new biometrics: Add new biometric identifiers such as face and voice easily, without software replacement.

Ease of installation: Quick installation times result in a faster time to productivity.

As the flagship offering under the AwareABIS family of products, AwareABIS is not Aware’s only biometric identification system available to customers. AFIX Tracker ™ is an automated fingerprint, palmprint and latent print identification solution designed for communities with populations between 15,000 and 2 million. Additionally, Aware’s Astra ™ is a scalable, fault-tolerant and configurable matching subsystem that provides the speed and accuracy of AwareABIS as a simple plug-in for businesses’ existing processes and workflows.

To learn more about AwareABIS, register for Aware’s upcoming webinar on February 16th at 4 p.m. EST to review the key features and benefits of the system, visit the website to review the offering in more detail, or request a private demonstration.

About Aware

Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

CONTACT Company Contact Gina Rodrigues Aware, Inc. 781-276-4000