CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood) has been named among Chicago's Top Workplaces of 2020 by The Chicago Tribune , ranking 43rd in the midsize category. 2020 marks Redwood’s 8th year receiving this award.



2021 is the 20th anniversary of the Chicago-based logistics company founded by a small team of transportation and technology enthusiasts. To date, the company has grown to over 700 talented and motivated employees, including 400 based out of its Chicago headquarters.

“Redwood celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and we are humbled to have upheld the same vibrant and inclusive culture we started two decades ago,” said Todd Berger, President of Redwood Logistics. “Our passionate employees and our culture continue to be the driving forces behind the success we deliver for our customers, carriers and partners.”

Redwood is one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, offering a wide range of strategically integrated transportation and logistics services. Redwood continues to invest in its people and technology to deliver innovative solutions, such as digital freight brokerage [DFB] services, including Matching, Pricing, Dispatch and API Rating tools for TL and LTL; flexible freight management; and platform services that simplify the integration of disparate supply chain technology.

Top Workplaces are determined by feedback gathered anonymously through employee surveys conducted by Energage , LLC. The surveys assess everything from work-life balance to confidence in company leadership, which in turn identifies remarkably energized organizations with high engagement levels.

In July, Redwood was named one of “2020’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in Chicago®” by the National Association of Business Resources. This award represents companies that deliver “exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees.”

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that simplify integrating disparate supply chain technology. Redwood Logistics connects its distinct roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology, and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, connect with us by visiting our website .