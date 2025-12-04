Redwood Logistics® Recognized as a Visionary in the Inaugural 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL)

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of North America’s leading modern fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the first-ever 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL). According to Redwood, the Visionary positioning indicates a sharp, forward-looking strategic approach and an ability to meet customers wherever they are in their 4PL journey.

The inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an unbiased assessment of how well competing providers are performing against Gartner market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews.

“It is our belief that being recognized as a Visionary in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for 4PL validates the path we’ve been building toward for years,” said Mark Yeager, CEO of Redwood. “Our goal has always been to give shippers a modern 4PL model that blends execution, integration, automation, visibility insights, managed services, and international expertise into a single, orchestrated solution. To us, this placement reflects the trust our customers put in Redwood and our continued commitment to meeting shippers exactly where they are on their logistics journey.”

Gartner defines fourth-party logistics (4PL) as “a supply chain services provider that engages in the design, build, implementation and ongoing orchestration of all or part of the activities encompassed by an end-to-end logistics network. The 4PL coordinates and manages logistics operations via internal and/or external parties, delivering visibility, governance, control and optimization through integrated technology platforms.”

With more than two decades of experience, Redwood has earned a reputation as a trusted logistics orchestrator for shippers seeking unified control over both physical and digital supply chains. Redwood is seen by its customers as one of the most digitally led and technologically literate 4PLs, powered by its proprietary Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), RedwoodConnect ™.

Redwood’s balanced structure where roughly half of its 1,000-plus employees focus on physical logistics management and the other half on supply chain technology continues to set the company apart. Today, Redwood manages over $8B in freight and supports over 1,200 customers, including Honda, Ashley Furniture, Hollister, Harbison-Walker International, Taylor Farms, Do it Best, Lime Scooters and other industry leaders.

Redwood continues to expand its modern 4PL ecosystem through solutions such as Redwood Hyperion, its sustainability and emissions-tracking suite; Redwood Mexico, the company’s cross-border logistics solution; and a growing network of integrated partners, all connected through RedwoodConnect™.

“Companies are choosing to make products in different locations, which results in a different flow of freight from various different countries, and that increases complexity, but also the flexibility that companies want to retain in the way that they deploy their global supply chain networks,” said David Gonzalez, VP Analyst of Logistics, Customer Fulfillment and Network Design Team, Gartner . “I think those two are the key reasons why we’ve seen an increase in demand for 4PLs.”

The 4PL logistics market is expected to grow to $104.54 billion by 2030, driven by shippers’ need for improved visibility, supply chain governance, process automation, and data intelligence. Adoption continues to expand from traditional large enterprises into mid-market companies, as organizations seek partners who can unify and optimize their increasingly interconnected logistics networks.

"Although the 4PL space has only been ‘defined’ recently, Redwood has spent more than a decade orchestrating supply chain execution, integration, and optimization for our customers," added Mike Reed, Chief Product Officer at Redwood. "Redwood has built our modern 4PL approach to serve global companies of all sizes through our unique open ecosystem model. To us this Visionary recognition confirms our belief that an open, technology-driven, and scalable approach is the future of logistics."

To read the newly released 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL), click here .

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics® is a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago. For more than two decades, Redwood has delivered innovative solutions for moving and managing freight while helping shippers build smarter and more adaptable supply chains. Redwood is a modern 4PL that unifies logistics execution, supply chain technology, and open-ecosystem integration to run, optimize, and continually improve complex supply chains.

This model brings together deep multimodal execution expertise with advanced integration and orchestration capabilities to provide real-time visibility, reduce operating costs, and support more intelligent end-to-end operations.

This approach is powered by RedwoodConnect™, a digital supply chain integration platform that links partners, technologies, and processes into a coordinated and flexible ecosystem. Through this platform-driven strategy, Redwood enables customers to shape their own digital supply chain fingerprint and access the tools, insights, and experience required to manage dynamic logistics networks.

