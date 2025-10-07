Redwood Logistics Revs Up Lime Scooter’s Supply Chain for a Greener Tomorrow

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today announced a successful global transportation transformation with Lime, one of the world's leading shared electric vehicle companies. Through the rapid, six-month global rollout of Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) Cloud, Redwood helped Lime digitize and streamline its supply chain, delivering increased speed, control, and sustainability at scale – utilizing Redwood’s proprietary integration platform, RedwoodConnect™, to accelerate timelines and enable data harmonization across source systems.

Lime operates across nearly 30 countries, providing two-wheeled electric vehicles and essential parts worldwide. As the company scaled rapidly, it faced growing challenges: manual workflows, siloed communication channels and limited real-time shipment visibility.

Brandon Safadi, Manager of Corporate Technology Product & Program, Lime, said, “Lime’s mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. With the integration of OTM Cloud, Redwood has revolutionized our transportation operations, aligning them with our innovative business model. This transformation positions us for long-term growth, efficiently, intelligently and sustainably."

Through the relationship with Redwood, Lime now has a centralized, cloud-based transportation platform that streamlines operations and provides real-time visibility into shipments. Redwood deployed OTM Cloud alongside RedwoodConnect™ across Lime’s global network in just six months. With access to real-time tracking, automated carrier communications and optimized routing, Lime now operates with greater efficiency, agility and insight.

“Lime is changing the way the world moves and Redwood is proud to deliver the logistics infrastructure that makes that movement possible,” said Michael Reed, Chief Product Officer, Redwood. “Our collaboration proves how smart technology and supply chain expertise can drive meaningful business impact at a global scale.”

The partnership between Lime and Redwood extends well beyond implementation. Through ongoing support and collaboration, Redwood has helped Lime achieve measurable results, including reduced transportation costs, improved shipment visibility, and a more flexible supply chain. Through its use of Redwood’s data-driven platform, Lime can now proactively manage its logistics with greater accuracy. This transformation has not only streamlined daily processes and enhanced customer experience but also reinforced Lime’s carbon-free mission with every shipment.

As Lime continues to serve riders around the world, Redwood remains a trusted logistics partner, enabling smarter and greener growth through a continued TMS support engagement, ensuring long-term value creation and functional excellence. Together, the two companies are setting a new standard for sustainable transportation by combining innovative mobility solutions with a future-ready supply chain infrastructure.

Read the full Lime case study here .

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About Lime

Lime’s mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, electric and carbon-free. As a leading global provider of shared electric vehicles, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters to serve any trip under five miles. A Time Magazine 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company Brand that Matters, Lime has powered more than 750 million rides across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership. Learn more at li.me .

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com