Fourth quarter 2020 includes adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) methodology of accounting for credit losses and a prepayment of $160 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (“FHLB”).
CLEARFIELD, Penn., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO, stated, “The year of 2020 will go down in history as one for all to remember. CNB had the daunting task, like all community banks, of helping calm the concerns of local businesses and aiding them in keeping their doors open and their employees engaged. And with the entire world focused on maintaining health and safety, expansion of the economy was not paramount. We took the opportunity to review our balance sheet, delivery channels and processes to improve for the future. Branch consolidations, an expansion of our BankOnBuffalo franchise, capital raise, prepayment of long-term debt, improved technology infrastructure both internally and in the delivery channels, carbon footprint reduction initiatives, and improved liquidity are a few of the major initiatives accomplished by our team. We are excited for our communities’ 2021 prospects as we successfully navigate through this pandemic and begin to move forward again.”
CECL Adoption and FHLB Borrowing Prepayment
Earnings Performance Highlights1
1 This release contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP ("Generally Accepted Accounting Principles"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights
Customer Support Strategies and Loan Portfolio Profile
Performance Ratios
Revenue
Non-Interest Expense
Income Taxes
Asset Quality
Capital
About CNB Financial Corporation
CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to CNB’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond CNB’s control). Forward-looking statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” CNB’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, include, but are not limited to, (i) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the local, national and global impact of COVID-19, (ii) actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, (iii) the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, (iv) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions or competition; (v) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline or practice governing or affecting financial holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (vi) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (vii) changes in interest rates; (viii) higher than expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (ix) the effects of business combinations and other acquisition transactions, including the inability to realize our loan and investment portfolios; (x) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xi) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xii) increased competition; (xiii) loss of certain key officers; (xiv) deposit attrition; (xv) rapidly changing technology; (xvi) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xvii) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products or demand for financial services; and (xviii) other economic, competitive, governmental or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such developments could have an adverse impact on CNB's financial position and results of operations. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of and the forward-looking statement disclaimers in CNB’s annual and quarterly reports.
The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions and are made as of the date of this press release. CNB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Financial Tables
The following tables supplement the financial highlights described previously for CNB. All dollars are stated in thousands, except share and per share data.
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(unaudited)
|%
|%
|2020
|2019
|change
|2020
|2019
|change
|Income Statement
|Interest income
|$
|46,648
|$
|40,608
|14.9
|%
|$
|167,167
|$
|155,728
|7.3
|%
|Interest expense
|6,533
|10,863
|(39.9
|)
|%
|32,456
|39,530
|(17.9
|)
|%
|Net interest income
|40,115
|29,745
|34.9
|%
|134,711
|116,198
|15.9
|%
|Provision for credit losses (2)
|3,289
|812
|305.0
|%
|15,354
|6,024
|154.9
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|36,826
|28,933
|27.3
|%
|119,357
|110,174
|8.3
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,443
|1,676
|(13.9
|)
|%
|5,095
|6,402
|(20.4
|)
|%
|Other service charges and fees
|700
|775
|(9.7
|)
|%
|2,548
|2,930
|(13.0
|)
|%
|Wealth and asset management fees
|1,416
|1,145
|23.7
|%
|5,497
|4,627
|18.8
|%
|Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities
|0
|0
|NA
|2,190
|148
|1,379.7
|%
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities
|408
|700
|(41.7
|)
|%
|328
|1,888
|(82.6
|)
|%
|Realized gains on Visa Class B shares
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|463
|NA
|Mortgage banking
|1,264
|395
|220.0
|%
|3,354
|1,412
|137.5
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|457
|315
|45.1
|%
|1,747
|1,317
|32.6
|%
|Card processing and interchange income
|1,668
|1,196
|39.5
|%
|5,727
|4,641
|23.4
|%
|Other
|612
|552
|10.9
|%
|1,573
|2,147
|(26.7
|)
|%
|Total non-interest income
|7,968
|6,754
|18.0
|%
|28,059
|25,975
|8.0
|%
|Non-interest expenses
|Salaries and benefits
|14,145
|12,365
|14.4
|%
|48,723
|46,405
|5.0
|%
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|3,391
|2,977
|13.9
|%
|12,333
|11,221
|9.9
|%
|FDIC insurance premiums
|448
|350
|28.0
|%
|2,414
|1,252
|92.8
|%
|Core Deposit Intangible amortization
|28
|97
|(71.1
|)
|%
|206
|567
|(63.7
|)
|%
|Card processing and interchange expenses
|943
|711
|32.6
|%
|3,135
|2,891
|8.4
|%
|Merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs
|7,435
|170
|4,273.5
|%
|12,642
|170
|7,336.5
|%
|Other
|8,627
|6,235
|38.4
|%
|27,873
|25,002
|11.5
|%
|Total non-interest expenses
|35,017
|22,905
|52.9
|%
|107,326
|87,508
|22.6
|%
|Income before income taxes
|9,777
|12,782
|(23.5
|)
|%
|40,090
|48,641
|(17.6
|)
|%
|Income tax expense
|1,878
|2,298
|(18.3
|)
|%
|7,347
|8,560
|(14.2
|)
|%
|Net income
|7,899
|10,484
|(24.7
|)
|%
|32,743
|40,081
|(18.3
|)
|%
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,147
|0
|NA
|1,147
|0
|NA
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|6,752
|$
|10,484
|(35.6
|)
|%
|$
|31,596
|$
|40,081
|(21.2
|)
|%
|Average diluted common shares outstanding
|16,792,676
|15,178,128
|16,000,749
|15,164,280
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.69
|(42.0
|)
|%
|$
|1.97
|$
|2.63
|(25.1
|)
|%
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|0.0
|%
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.68
|0.0
|%
|Payout ratio
|43
|%
|25
|%
|35
|%
|26
|%
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Average Balances
|Loans, net of unearned income
|$
|3,351,980
|$
|2,764,173
|$
|3,115,171
|$
|2,630,110
|Loans, net of unearned income and PPP-related loans (1)
|3,148,921
|2,764,173
|2,965,096
|2,630,110
|Investment securities
|586,747
|547,386
|574,044
|540,127
|Total earning assets
|4,508,257
|3,390,416
|4,092,076
|3,194,911
|Total earning assets, net of PPP-related assets (1)
|4,094,577
|3,390,416
|3,755,758
|3,194,911
|Total assets
|4,779,624
|3,616,347
|4,347,142
|3,413,737
|Total assets, net of PPP-related assets (1)
|4,365,944
|3,616,347
|4,010,824
|3,413,737
|Non interest-bearing deposits
|627,843
|373,289
|516,723
|360,208
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,469,102
|2,588,202
|3,123,823
|2,402,361
|Common shareholders' equity
|360,387
|301,605
|337,963
|285,324
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
|315,039
|262,656
|296,142
|246,161
|Average Yields
|Loans, net of unearned income
|5.20
|%
|5.28
|%
|4.93
|%
|5.35
|%
|Investment securities
|2.10
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.99
|%
|Total earning assets
|4.16
|%
|4.81
|%
|4.15
|%
|4.93
|%
|Total earning assets, net of PPP-related assets (1)
|4.15
|%
|4.81
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.93
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.54
|%
|1.32
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.26
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|0.71
|%
|1.49
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.45
|%
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Return on average assets
|0.66
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.75
|%
|1.17
|%
|Return on average assets, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1)
|1.15
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.18
|%
|Return on average common equity
|7.45
|%
|13.79
|%
|9.35
|%
|14.05
|%
|Return on average common equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1)
|13.94
|%
|13.97
|%
|12.36
|%
|14.09
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|8.53
|%
|15.84
|%
|10.67
|%
|16.28
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1)
|15.94
|%
|16.04
|%
|14.10
|%
|16.34
|%
|Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (1)
|3.58
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.69
|%
|Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis and net of PPP-related assets (1)
|3.51
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.69
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|72.16
|%
|61.58
|%
|65.10
|%
|60.19
|%
|Efficiency Ratio, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (1)
|56.82
|%
|61.12
|%
|57.41
|%
|60.07
|%
|Net Loan Charge-Offs
|CNB Bank net loan charge-offs
|$
|1,571
|$
|1,043
|$
|5,131
|$
|4,384
|Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs
|208
|503
|1,299
|1,871
|Total net loan charge-offs
|$
|1,779
|$
|1,546
|$
|6,430
|$
|6,255
|Net loan charge-offs / average loans
|0.21
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.24
|%
|(unaudited)
December 31,
|December 31,
|% change versus
|2020
|2019
|12/31/19
|Ending Balance Sheet
|Loans, net of unearned income
|$
|3,371,789
|$
|2,804,035
|20.2
|%
|Loans held for sale
|8,514
|930
|815.5
|%
|Investment securities
|591,557
|552,122
|7.1
|%
|FHLB and other equity interests
|2,899
|11,354
|(74.5
|)
|%
|Other earning assets
|488,326
|150,601
|224.3
|%
|Total earning assets
|4,463,085
|3,519,042
|26.8
|%
|Allowance for credit losses (2)
|(34,340
|)
|(19,473
|)
|76.3
|%
|Goodwill
|43,749
|38,730
|13.0
|%
|Core deposit intangible
|567
|160
|254.4
|%
|Other assets
|256,338
|225,200
|13.8
|%
|Total assets
|$
|4,729,399
|$
|3,763,659
|25.7
|%
|Non interest-bearing deposits
|$
|627,114
|$
|382,259
|64.1
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,554,630
|2,720,068
|30.7
|%
|Total deposits
|4,181,744
|3,102,327
|34.8
|%
|Borrowings
|0
|227,907
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Subordinated debt
|70,620
|70,620
|0.0
|%
|Other liabilities
|60,898
|57,839
|5.3
|%
|Common stock
|0
|0
|NA
|Preferred stock
|57,785
|0
|NA
|Additional paid in capital
|127,518
|99,335
|28.4
|%
|Retained earnings
|218,727
|201,503
|8.5
|%
|Treasury stock
|(2,967
|)
|(2,811
|)
|5.5
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|15,074
|6,939
|NA
|Total shareholders' equity
|416,137
|304,966
|36.5
|%
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,729,399
|$
|3,763,659
|25.7
|%
|Ending shares outstanding
|16,833,008
|15,247,985
|Book value per common share
|$
|21.29
|$
|20.00
|6.5
|%
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|$
|18.66
|$
|17.45
|6.9
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)
|6.70
|%
|7.14
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (4)
|8.06
|%
|7.86
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio (4)
|9.45
|%
|9.32
|%
|Tier 1 risk based ratio (4)
|11.86
|%
|10.03
|%
|Total risk based ratio (4)
|14.29
|%
|12.51
|%
|Asset Quality
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|30,359
|$
|21,736
|Loans 90+ days past due and accruing
|325
|61
|Total non-performing loans
|30,684
|21,797
|Other real estate owned
|862
|1,633
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|31,546
|$
|23,430
|Loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring (TDR):
|Performing TDR loans
|$
|6,773
|$
|7,359
|Non-performing TDR loans (3)
|3,536
|2,443
|Total TDR loans
|$
|10,309
|$
|9,802
|Non-performing assets / Loans + OREO
|0.94
|%
|0.84
|%
|Non-performing assets / Total assets
|0.67
|%
|0.62
|%
|Non-performing assets / Total assets, net of PPP-related assets (1)
|0.71
|%
|0.62
|%
|Allowance for credit losses / Loans (2)
|1.02
|%
|0.69
|%
|Allowance for credit losses / Loans, net of PPP-related loans (1) (2)
|1.07
|%
|0.69
|%
|(1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently.. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).
|(2) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based upon current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on probable incurred loss methodology.
|(3) Nonperforming TDR loans are also included in the balance of non-accrual loans in the previous table.
|(4) Capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 are estimated.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1):
|(unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Calculation of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity/tangible assets:
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|416,137
|$
|304,966
|Less: preferred equity
|57,785
|0
|Less: goodwill
|43,749
|38,730
|Less: core deposit intangible
|567
|160
|Tangible common equity
|$
|314,036
|$
|266,076
|Total assets
|$
|4,729,399
|$
|3,763,659
|Less: goodwill
|43,749
|38,730
|Less: core deposit intangible
|567
|160
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,685,083
|$
|3,724,769
|Ending shares outstanding
|16,833,008
|15,247,985
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|18.66
|$
|17.45
|Tangible common equity/Tangible assets
|6.70
|%
|7.14
|%
|Calculation of tangible common equity/tangible assets, net of PPP-related loans:
|Tangible common equity
|$
|314,036
|$
|266,076
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,685,083
|$
|3,724,769
|Less: PPP-related loans
|155,529
|0
|Adjusted tangible assets
|$
|4,529,554
|$
|3,724,769
|Adjusted tangible common equity/tangible assets
|6.93
|%
|7.14
|%
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1):
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Calculation of average loans, net of unearned income and PPP-related loans:
|Average loans, net of unearned
|$
|3,351,980
|$
|2,764,173
|$
|3,115,171
|$
|2,630,110
|Less: average PPP loans
|203,059
|0
|150,075
|0
|Adjusted average loans, net of unearned income and PPP-related loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|3,148,921
|$
|2,764,173
|$
|2,965,096
|$
|2,630,110
|Calculation of average total earning assets, net of PPP-related assets:
|Average total earning assets
|$
|4,508,257
|$
|3,390,416
|$
|4,092,076
|$
|3,194,911
|Less: average PPP-related loans
|203,059
|0
|150,075
|0
|Less: estimated average PPP deposits held at the Federal Reserve
|210,621
|0
|154,124
|0
|Less: average PPPLF deposits held at the Federal Reserve
|0
|0
|32,119
|0
|Adjusted average total earning assets, net of PPP-related assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,094,577
|$
|3,390,416
|$
|3,755,758
|$
|3,194,911
|Calculation of average total assets, net of PPP-related assets:
|Average total assets
|$
|4,779,624
|$
|3,616,347
|$
|4,347,142
|$
|3,413,737
|Less: average PPP-related loans
|203,059
|0
|150,075
|0
|Less: estimated average PPP deposits held at the Federal Reserve
|210,621
|0
|154,124
|0
|Less: average PPPLF deposits held at the Federal Reserve
|0
|0
|32,119
|0
|Adjusted average total assets, net of PPP-related assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,365,944
|$
|3,616,347
|$
|4,010,824
|$
|3,413,737
|Calculation of average yield on earning assets, net of unearned income, PPP-related assets and PPP-related fees:
|Investment income (tax equivalent)
|$
|2,999
|$
|3,889
|$
|14,037
|$
|15,963
|Add: loan income (tax equivalent)
|43,823
|36,806
|153,639
|140,742
|Add: other earning asset income (tax equivalent)
|155
|275
|852
|499
|Less: PPP-related fees
|4,457
|0
|5,140
|0
|Total income related to earning assets (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)
|$
|42,520
|40,970
|$
|163,388
|$
|157,204
|Adjusted average total earning assets, net of PPP-related assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,094,577
|$
|3,390,416
|$
|3,755,758
|$
|3,194,911
|Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP)
|19,765
|12,116
|18,884
|5,631
|Adjusted average total earning assets, net of market to market, PPP-related assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,074,812
|$
|3,378,300
|$
|3,736,874
|3,189,280
|Adjusted average yield on earning assets, net of unearned income, PPP-related assets and PPP-related
fees (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|4.15
|%
|4.81
|%
|4.37
|%
|4.93
|%
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1):
|(unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Calculation of non-performing assets / Total assets, net of PPP-related assets:
|Non-performing assets
|$
|31,546
|$
|23,430
|Total assets
|$
|4,729,399
|$
|3,763,659
|Less: PPP-related loans
|155,529
|0
|Less: estimated PPP deposits held at the Federal Reserve
|159,584
|0
|Adjusted total assets, net of PPP-related assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,414,286
|$
|3,763,659
|Adjusted non-performing assets / total assets, net of PPP-related assets (non-GAAP)
|0.71
|%
|0.62
|%
|Calculation of allowance / loans, net of PPP-related loans:
|Total allowance for credit losses (2)
|$
|34,340
|$
|19,473
|Total loans net of unearned income
|$
|3,371,789
|$
|2,804,035
|Less: PPP-related loans
|155,529
|0
|Adjusted total loans, net of unearned income, PPP-related loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|3,216,260
|$
|2,804,035
|Adjusted allowance / loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) (2)
|1.07
|%
|0.69
|%
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis):
|Interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|$
|46,977
|$
|40,970
|$
|168,528
|$
|157,204
|Interest expense (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|6,533
|10,863
|32,456
|39,530
|Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|$
|40,444
|$
|30,107
|$
|136,072
|$
|117,674
|Average total earning assets
|$
|4,508,257
|$
|3,390,416
|$
|4,092,076
|$
|3,194,911
|Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments
|19,765
|12,116
|18,884
|5,631
|Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,488,492
|$
|3,378,300
|$
|4,073,192
|$
|3,189,280
|Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|3.58
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.69
|%
|Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis), net of PPP-related assets and
PPP-related fees:
|Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|$
|40,444
|$
|30,107
|$
|136,072
|$
|117,674
|Less: Recognized PPP-related fees
|4,457
|0
|5,140
|0
|Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis), net of PPP-related fees (non-GAAP)
|$
|35,987
|$
|30,107
|$
|130,932
|$
|117,674
|Adjusted average total earning assets, net of market to market, PPP-related assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,074,812
|$
|3,378,300
|$
|3,736,874
|$
|3,189,280
|Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis, net of PPP-related assets and PPP-related fees
(non-GAAP) (annualized)
|3.51
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.69
|%
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1):
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Calculation of adjusted efficiency ratio, net of merger costs, prepayment
penalties and branch closure costs:
|Non-interest expense
|$
|35,017
|$
|22,905
|$
|107,326
|$
|87,508
|Less: core deposit intangible amortization
|28
|97
|206
|567
|Less: merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs
|7,435
|170
|12,642
|170
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|27,554
|$
|22,638
|$
|94,478
|$
|86,771
|Non-interest income
|$
|7,968
|$
|6,754
|$
|28,059
|$
|25,975
|Net interest income
|$
|40,115
|$
|29,745
|$
|134,711
|$
|116,198
|Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP)
|1,352
|1,606
|5,703
|6,664
|Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (non-GAAP) (tax-equivalent)
|1,759
|2,148
|7,490
|8,946
|Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)
|40,522
|30,287
|136,498
|118,480
|Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP) (tax-equivalent)
|$
|48,490
|$
|37,041
|$
|164,557
|$
|144,455
|Adjusted efficiency ratio, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs
|56.82
|%
|61.12
|%
|57.41
|%
|60.07
|%
|Calculation of adjusted return on average total assets, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties, branch closure costs
and PPP-related assets:
|Net income
|$
|7,899
|$
|10,484
|$
|32,743
|$
|40,081
|Add: merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (net of tax)
|5,874
|134
|10,168
|134
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(net of tax)
|$
|13,773
|$
|10,618
|$
|42,911
|$
|40,215
|Average total assets
|$
|4,779,624
|$
|3,616,347
|$
|4,347,142
|$
|3,413,737
|Adjusted return on average total assets, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties, branch closure costs and PPP-related assets
(non-GAAP)(annualized)
|1.15
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.18
|%
|Calculation of adjusted return on average common equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties
and branch closure costs:
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|6,752
|$
|10,484
|$
|31,596
|$
|40,081
|Add: merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (net of tax)
|5,874
|134
|10,168
|134
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(net of tax)
|$
|12,626
|$
|10,618
|$
|41,764
|$
|40,215
|Average shareholders' common equity
|$
|360,387
|$
|301,605
|$
|337,963
|$
|285,324
|Adjusted return on average common equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs
(non-GAAP)(annualized)
|13.94
|%
|13.97
|%
|12.36
|%
|14.09
|%
|Calculation of adjusted return on average tangible common equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties
and branch closure costs:
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|6,752
|$
|10,484
|$
|31,596
|$
|40,081
|Add: merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (net of tax)
|5,874
|134
|10,168
|134
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(net of tax)
|$
|12,626
|$
|10,618
|$
|41,764
|$
|40,215
|Average tangible shareholders' common equity
|$
|315,039
|$
|262,656
|$
|296,142
|$
|246,161
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs
(non-GAAP)(annualized)
|15.94
|%
|16.04
|%
|14.10
|%
|16.34
|%
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1):
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Calculation of adjusted earnings per common share, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties
and branch closure costs:
|Net earnings allocated to common stock
|$
|6,733
|$
|10,451
|$
|31,496
|$
|39,934
|Add: Merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs, after-tax allocated to common stock
|5,860
|133
|10,138
|134
|Adjusted net earnings allocated to common stock (non-GAAP)
|$
|12,593
|$
|10,584
|$
|41,634
|$
|40,068
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|16,833
|15,222
|16,048
|15,219
|Less: Average participating shares
|40
|44
|48
|55
|Add: Dilutive shares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weighted average shares and dilutive potential common shares
|16,793
|15,178
|16,000
|15,164
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, net of merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.70
|$
|2.60
|$
|2.64
|Calculation of PTPP income:
|Net income
|$
|7,899
|$
|10,484
|$
|32,743
|$
|40,081
|Add: Provision expense
|3,289
|812
|15,354
|6,024
|Add: Income tax expense
|1,878
|2,298
|7,347
|8,560
|PTPP income (non-GAAP)
|$
|13,066
|$
|13,594
|$
|55,444
|$
|54,665
|Calculation of PTPP income before merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs:
|PTPP income (non-GAAP)
|$
|13,066
|$
|13,594
|$
|55,444
|$
|54,665
|Add: Merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs
|7,435
|170
|12,642
|170
|PTPP before merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (non-GAAP)
|$
|20,501
|$
|13,764
|$
|68,086
|$
|54,835
|Calculation of non-interest expenses excluding merger costs, prepayment penalties and
branch closure costs:
|Non-interest expense
|$
|35,017
|$
|22,905
|$
|107,326
|$
|87,508
|Less: Merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs
|7,435
|170
|12,642
|170
|Non-interest expense excluding merger costs, prepayment penalties and branch closure costs (non-GAAP)
|$
|27,582
|$
|22,735
|$
|94,684
|$
|87,338
