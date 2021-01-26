AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

Q4 & YEAR END 2020 RESULTS and 2021 OUTLOOK
CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 19, 2021
8:00 AM ET
  
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America:1-800-735-5968
International:1-416-981-9038
Webcast:www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
  
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 26, 2021
North America:1-800-558-5253
International:1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:21990396

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108