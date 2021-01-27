MACAU, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four signature restaurants across Melco Resorts & Entertainment properties including City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau have been honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 with a collective total of seven Michelin-stars. The integrated resort operator’s Chinese fine dining restaurants Jade Dragon, Pearl Dragon and Ying are jointly honored with a total of five Michelin-stars. Furthermore, paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has been awarded two Michelin-stars for the third consecutive year.
The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 Star Revelation ceremony took place today and awarded Melco restaurants with the following star ratings:
The following restaurants are each Recommended by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021:
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.
The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
Unspecified, HONG KONG
melco-resorts_owler_20190614_054154_original.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: