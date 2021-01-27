MACAU, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four signature restaurants across Melco Resorts & Entertainment properties including City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau have been honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 with a collective total of seven Michelin-stars. The integrated resort operator’s Chinese fine dining restaurants Jade Dragon, Pearl Dragon and Ying are jointly honored with a total of five Michelin-stars. Furthermore, paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has been awarded two Michelin-stars for the third consecutive year.



The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 Star Revelation ceremony took place today and awarded Melco restaurants with the following star ratings:

Jade Dragon – 3 Michelin-stars

Located at City of Dreams, Jade Dragon is renowned for its premium Cantonese specialties and creative presentation. The restaurant delights diners with delectable Chinese delicacies and exceptional service that have raised the bar for Chinese fine-dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:

• Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2021 (three stars)

• Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (two stars)

• Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (one star)

• Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2020

• Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 – 2019

• Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018

• SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2018



Alain Ducasse at Morpheus – 2 Michelin-stars

Paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines fine dining with a contemporary vision. The restaurant is located in Morpheus, the newest hotel and ultra-luxurious destination at City of Dreams. Honors and awards include:

• Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2021 (two stars)

• Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020

Pearl Dragon – 1 Michelin-star

Pearl Dragon is a Cantonese fine-dining restaurant that offers a truly exquisite dining experience at Studio City. With a dedication to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies to tempt your palate. Honors and awards include:

• Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2021 (one star)

• Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2019 – 2020

• Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2018

• Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2017

• SCMP 100 Top Tables 2017 – 2018



Ying – 1 Michelin-star

Ying is Altira Macau’s signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service. Honors and awards include:

• Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2021 (one star)

• Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020

• Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2014 – 2019



The following restaurants are each Recommended by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021:

Yí (Morpheus, City of Dreams) delivers the very heights of innovative fine dining and a unique blend of regional Chinese cuisine served in tasting menu format;

(Morpheus, City of Dreams) delivers the very heights of innovative fine dining and a unique blend of regional Chinese cuisine served in tasting menu format; Bi Ying (Studio City) offers an extensive menu highlighted by provincial favorites made to order in an open kitchen; and

(Studio City) offers an extensive menu highlighted by provincial favorites made to order in an open kitchen; and Tenmasa (Altira Macau), the Macau outpost of the landmark Tenmasa Tokyo, is a must-do dining experience for Tempura connoisseurs.

