COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced an enhanced Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) portal to supercharge partners’ cloud-based vulnerability management offerings with Tenable.io®. The updated portal will enable MSSPs to self-provision and self-service their own Tenable.io instances, up to 1,000 assets, empowering partners to build and launch vulnerability management services in the cloud within minutes.



In 2021, there will be an estimated 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs. This widening skills gap comes at a time when organizations are struggling to get their hands around distributed work environments, new technologies and legacy IT. As a result, many are turning to MSSPs as their trusted advisers to secure these increasingly complex and dynamic environments.

“MSSPs have become the cybersecurity backbone of small-to-medium-sized businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “With such a massive, untapped market opportunity, the Tenable.io MSSP portal will enable partners to spin up their own cloud-based vulnerability management services in minutes. Our commitment to and partnership with MSSPs reflects our conviction that speed is strategic, especially in the cloud.”

The portal will be available to Tenable’s more than 350 MSSP partners, including 16 of the top 20 providers according to Gartner market share data*, and will include the following key features:

Multi-Tenancy Console: Partners can self-provision and self-service each of their customers’ Tenable.io containers — from managing to monitoring to reporting — within one unified interface. The MSSP onboarding process will also be fully automated with the ability to dynamically assign new Tenable.io containers to partners’ MSSP Portals at the time of provisioning.

Partners can self-provision and self-service each of their customers’ Tenable.io containers — from managing to monitoring to reporting — within one unified interface. The MSSP onboarding process will also be fully automated with the ability to dynamically assign new Tenable.io containers to partners’ MSSP Portals at the time of provisioning. Single Sign-On: Partners only have to maintain a single set of user credentials to service all of their Tenable.io customers. After a single authentication, security service analysts will be able to securely access specific customers’ Tenable.io containers with the click of a button. Partners will also have the ability to restrict access to individual customer instances so that security analysts can only view customer environments they are responsible for.

Partners only have to maintain a single set of user credentials to service all of their Tenable.io customers. After a single authentication, security service analysts will be able to securely access specific customers’ Tenable.io containers with the click of a button. Partners will also have the ability to restrict access to individual customer instances so that security analysts can only view customer environments they are responsible for. Enterprise-Grade Data Security: The Tenable.io portal is a management layer that works on top of the company’s standard Tenable.io architecture which adheres to stringent security requirements. This means customer data is still 100 percent contained within their own Tenable.io container, fully encrypted and not accessible by any other parties. The portal will also enable role-based access control to restrict account access to only authorized users.



“Tenable’s newly enhanced MSSP portal provides our team with multi-tenant management capabilities and all from one portal,” said Rob Watson, Vice President of Security Services for eSentire, a leading global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security services provider. “For example, we can log into all of our customers’ cloud containers, and it greatly reduces the need to manage multiple credentials per end-user container. This and other new functionality simplifies the overall delivery of our MDR security services.”

The Tenable.io MSSP portal enhancements are being rolled out in a phased approach. All enhancements will be available by the end of Q1 free of charge to all qualified MSSP partners.

To learn more about becoming a Tenable MSSP partner, visit the Tenable Assure Partner Page .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .

*Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2019, Rustam Malik, 5 May 2020