COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced an enhanced Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) portal to supercharge partners’ cloud-based vulnerability management offerings with Tenable.io®. The updated portal will enable MSSPs to self-provision and self-service their own Tenable.io instances, up to 1,000 assets, empowering partners to build and launch vulnerability management services in the cloud within minutes.
In 2021, there will be an estimated 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs. This widening skills gap comes at a time when organizations are struggling to get their hands around distributed work environments, new technologies and legacy IT. As a result, many are turning to MSSPs as their trusted advisers to secure these increasingly complex and dynamic environments.
“MSSPs have become the cybersecurity backbone of small-to-medium-sized businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “With such a massive, untapped market opportunity, the Tenable.io MSSP portal will enable partners to spin up their own cloud-based vulnerability management services in minutes. Our commitment to and partnership with MSSPs reflects our conviction that speed is strategic, especially in the cloud.”
The portal will be available to Tenable’s more than 350 MSSP partners, including 16 of the top 20 providers according to Gartner market share data*, and will include the following key features:
“Tenable’s newly enhanced MSSP portal provides our team with multi-tenant management capabilities and all from one portal,” said Rob Watson, Vice President of Security Services for eSentire, a leading global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security services provider. “For example, we can log into all of our customers’ cloud containers, and it greatly reduces the need to manage multiple credentials per end-user container. This and other new functionality simplifies the overall delivery of our MDR security services.”
The Tenable.io MSSP portal enhancements are being rolled out in a phased approach. All enhancements will be available by the end of Q1 free of charge to all qualified MSSP partners.
To learn more about becoming a Tenable MSSP partner, visit the Tenable Assure Partner Page.
About Tenable
Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.
*Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2019, Rustam Malik, 5 May 2020
Contact Information:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com
443-545-2102, x 1544
Tenable Holdings, Inc.
Columbia, Maryland, UNITED STATES
TenableLogoR2018_FullColor_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: