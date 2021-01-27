What you need to know:
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today released findings from its “Verizon 5G Business Report” highlighting the impact 5G technology is expected to have across the United States. The findings show that technology decision-makers overwhelmingly agree 5G high-speed communications networks and devices will create new growth opportunities and applications for their companies and industries within the next two years.
“Over the last year, 5G has become top-of-mind for businesses as they manage through condensed digital transformation timelines,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Today’s findings underscore the critical role 5G will play in economic recovery and growth, and we stand committed and ready to help our partners make that transition quickly and seamlessly.”
In terms of use cases, 73% of decision-makers polled also said they already know which 5G applications will be most beneficial to their enterprises, and seven in 10 believe that 5G technologies will help them accelerate their companies’ recovery from issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 80% of decision-makers agreed that 5G would provide new growth opportunities for their companies. While upfront costs of 5G ranked as the highest barrier to adoption (41%), an inability to make a clear business case (10%) ranked among the lowest barriers, highlighting the high confidence among business executives regarding the power of 5G.
Businesses driving adoption
According to data from a 5G consumer study conducted in December 2020 shows that businesses are ahead of consumers in driving 5G adoption.
Key Stats:
Businesses are more aware of 5G than consumers, and they prioritize it
5G adoption is well underway across businesses
A transformative impact
Among industries, a variety of distinct use cases emerge as well as nuances to drive 5G adoption.
Sports, Entertainment and Media
Key Stats:
Government/Public Sector
Key Stats:
Healthcare
Key Stats:
Manufacturing
Key Stats:
Retail
Key Stats:
The survey, which was conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, polled 700 business technology decision-makers across the United States to gauge interest in deploying 5G and specific use cases within the Sports/Entertainment/Media, Government/Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail industries.
In the past several months, Verizon Business has been active in bringing 5G to enterprises through agreements with companies like Digital Catapult, General Motors, Honeywell, Walgreens, and WeWork. The agreements cover a variety of use cases ranging from Network as a Service (NaaS) to commercial indoor deployments.
