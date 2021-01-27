PRESS RELEASE                                                                                 Paris, January 27, 2021


                 
                  

Calendar 2021

Dates of upcoming releases for fiscal year 2020-2021

1st quarter salesJanuary 26, 2021 (after the closing of trading)
Shareholders’ general meetingFebruary 09, 2021
2nd quarter salesApril 27, 2021 (after the closing of trading)
Half-year resultsJune 01, 2021 (before the opening of trading)
3rd quarter salesJuly 27, 2021 (after the closing of trading)
4th quarter salesOctober 28, 2021 (after the closing of trading)
Full-year resultsDecember 17, 2021 (before the opening of trading)

About EXEL Industries: www.exel-industries.com,

EXEL Industries’ core business is agricultural and industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the consumer watering products market and in sugar beet harvesters. The goal of EXEL Industries is to expand in its markets through a policy of constant innovation and an international growth strategy. EXEL Industries employs 3,544 people spread across 27 countries and five continents.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap)
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (Mnemo EXE / ISIN FR0004527638)

This press release is available in French and in English.

                                                       YOUR CONTACTS                                                                 

Yves BELEGAUD
Group Chief Executive Officer
Yves.belegaud@exel-industries.com

 		Patrick TRISTANI
C.F.P.O / Investor Relations
Patrick.tristani@exel-industries.com

     

