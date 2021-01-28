Press release, Helsinki, 28 January 2021 at 11.40 am (EET)

German University Hospital Orders Nexstim NBS System with NexSpeech

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that a University Hospital in Germany has ordered a Nexstim NBS System with NexSpeech.

The hospital is a new customer for Nexstim. The NBS System with NexSpeech will be used for neuroscientific research and diagnostics.

Nexstim NBS System uses the unique SmartFocus® navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology which enables accurate and precise stimulation of the brain. SmartFocus® nTMS mapping conducted with NBS system is a non-invasive and accessible way of diagnosing the tumour’s or other lesion’s location. In addition to motor mapping, NBS System can be used also for locating language eloquent areas when used together with NexSpeech module.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: “I’m very happy to welcome this new hospital and its team to our SmartFocus® nTMS user community. Nexstim NBS System with NexSpeech is clinically validated, accurate and non-invasive tool that is generating more and more interest both in the neurosurgical and neuroscience communities”.





Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com







About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com



