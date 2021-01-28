VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Tamer Shafik, former Director of Solution Architecture at NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613), as its Chief Technology Officer, effective February 8th.



Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “I am extremely proud that Tamer recognized the opportunity and had the confidence to make the decision to walk away from the comfort and security of his current role at a global leader in NTT Data. Tamer’s decision to join Loop as our CTO truly speaks volumes about where we are headed as a company. Having an established and proven world-class talent capable of driving our technology at a truly global commercialized scale gives me incredible confidence.”

Shafik Joins Loop Insights From NTT Data As a Result of a Flourishing Partnership Between the Two Companies

On December 17th, Loop Insights first announced a partnership with NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613) with the goal of creating new recurring revenue streams for both companies, including the integration of Loop’s automated marketing capabilities with NTT Data’s NTT Smart Platform. The partnership between Loop and NTT Data has been beneficial for both parties and led directly to Shafik’s decision to join Loop Insights.

Most recently, Shafik spent 3 years as the Director of Solution Architecture at NTT Data, the world’s eighth-largest software company with a market cap of over US$20-billion, where he excelled as a digital transformation expert.

Shafik brings over 20 years of experience working in IT and eCommerce to the Loop Insights team, including 5 years spent working with leading Canadian multinational information technology consulting and systems integration company, CGI. As a digital transformation expert, Shafik has been instrumental in leading a number of established clients to update their digital infrastructure to keep pace with modern technology.

Tamer Shafik stated: “I am eagerly looking forward to my start with the Loop Insights team. Loop’s AI-driven data and venue management platform along with its digital Wallet pass technology are well-positioned to revolutionize the world of artificial intelligence and data management. After working with clients to transform their digital infrastructure, I am very eager to begin demonstrating the power of Loop’s technology.”

Loop Insights Appoints Casey Matson-Dekay as Director of Product and Innovation In Support of Continued Product Development

Loop Insights has appointed Casey Matson-Dekay as Director of Product and Innovation, effective February 8th. Following the successful deployment of Loop’s venue management platform at the Gulf Coast Showcase and Vegas Main Event in 2020, Matson-Dekay will lead product design and development in response to conversations with event hosts, professional sports teams, and travel industry stakeholders seeking an integrated venue management solution.

Loop Insights Director of Product and Innovation Casey Matson-Dekay stated: “I look forward to working alongside and learning from someone as talented and experienced as Tamer. I feel very confident in my decision to move to my new role of leading product development and innovation. With all of the integrations we have on our plate as a result of our latest mergers and acquisitions, continued development and innovation will become extremely important.”

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

