XpresCheck testing facilities support new rapid testing requirements for select flights with United, Delta and KLM from JFK, Newark and Boston airports into The Netherlands



NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”) announces working with major airlines carriers out of John F. Kennedy International’s Terminal 4, Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston’s Logan International Airport to the Netherlands. The Netherlands’ new COVID-19 testing policy for incoming international passengers requires a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure as well as a negative COVID-19 rapid test four hours before departure. This has become the strictest travel requirement globally.

XpresCheck is collaborating with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to meet the new rapid 4-hour test requirements at select airports. In addition to its rapid molecular ABBOTT ID NOW COVID-19 tests, XpresCheck is going to pilot, at JFK Terminal 4, the implementation of a rapid antigen test next week, administering BD’s rapid SARS-CoV-2 test for the BD Veritor™ Plus System.

“XpresCheck is committed to taking a leadership position in airport COVID-19 testing to keep travelers on-track and safe,” said Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa. “Whether working with these major airlines, supporting safe transatlantic flights or expanding testing capabilities, XpresCheck continuously works to meet the changing domestic and global health and travel restrictions to ensure the safest method of flying for all passengers.”

Satzman further states, “We are also going to pilot a new rapid testing extension program, operated by the gate in JFK Terminal 4, to help connecting passengers traveling to Amsterdam to meet this new restriction.”

For more information about XpresSpa please visit https://xprescheck.com.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at seven locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport.

