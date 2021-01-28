TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual performance ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year and therefore companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

Discovery President and CEO Taj Singh commented: “Discovery is very pleased to be part of the OTCQX Best 50 and it is a fitting recognition of the efforts of our local employees and contractors in delivering an excellent 2020. In difficult circumstances, we consistently delivered outstanding drill results across multiple target areas at our flagship Cordero project. In the second half of 2021, completion of our Phase 1 drill program will culminate in a brand-new resource estimate and entirely revamped Preliminary Economic Assessment. Completing these major milestones should result in another landmark year for Discovery.”

For the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit:



https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2021_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Our drill results to date show that Cordero is developing all the attributes of a tier 1 project – grade, scale, significant organic growth opportunities and well-located in one of Mexico’s premier mining belts. The project is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over C$80 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA,

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

For further information contact:

Forbes Gemmell, CFA

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: 416-613-9410

Email: forbes.gemmell@dsvmetals.com

Website: www.dsvmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will close on the announced terms. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.



