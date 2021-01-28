Jinhua, China, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the “Company” or “Kandi”) announced today that one of its subsidiaries, Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. (Kandi Hainan) signed a contract to sell 3,000 model K23 electric cars to an operating company in its ride-sharing alliance. The cars will be deployed in the rideshare market by operator Zhejiang Ruiheng Technology Company (“Zhejiang Ruiheng”). The sale is part of Kandi's rideshare development program “ 300,000 government-accredited pure EVs within 5 years.”

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, “After a lengthy process of preparation that demonstrated the commitment of many parties, our rideshare development program is now getting off the ground. We completed a successful trial in Shaoxing and are now ready to start shipments to the local operator as it starts its official launch. We are excited to soon ship our model K23 outfitted with our proprietary battery swap system. ”

Hu continued, “China's ride-share market is in urgent need of compliance and electrification. Our EVs will be the solution with value-added features. Our specially designed battery swap model effectively avoids range anxiety by allowing EVs to swap batteries, thus avoiding lengthy recharging cycles. This extends the driving range and allows longer operating time, improving the efficiency of operators. We are confident that the sales of our K23 model will accelerate the growth of Kandi's whole EV value chain business. ”

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, SC Autosports, LLC (d / b / a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Fengsheng Automobile Technology Group Co., Ltd (formerly known as Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd., the "Affiliate Company").



In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the Affiliate Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. Geely Group (including its affiliate) and Kandi Vehicles currently holds 78% and 22% of the equity interests in the Affiliate Company, respectively. The Affiliate Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and manufacturing of pure EV products in China.



More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. 