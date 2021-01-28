NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that Michael Stars, the apparel and lifestyle company, selected BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite of cloud-based solutions, including BlueCherry Merchandise Planning, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), BlueCherry Next Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and BlueCherry B2B and B2C eCommerce API. The BlueCherry suite provides end-to-end capabilities for apparel, footwear and consumer lifestyle brands.



Michael Stars is a Los Angeles-based apparel and lifestyle retail company that offers women’s and men’s fashion, including t-shirts, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, jackets and accessories. The brand is best known for its t-shirts, which have been worn by celebrities for decades. The company conducted a comprehensive review of supply chain management providers to support the company’s global growth across its business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) channels.

With extensive expertise and resources in the fashion and apparel market, the CGS BlueCherry suite of cloud solutions will support Michael Stars’ current and future business. BlueCherry enterprise will handle the brand’s manufacturing process from garment dye, to cut and sew through wholesale and eCommerce channel support.

“From designer-friendly integrated PLM to robust, integrated planning tools, our changing business requires a seamless solution” said Jeff Busse, CFO, Michael Stars. “With the BlueCherry solutions’ comprehensive features that are essential to current and future needs, and a team with extensive industry knowledge and experience, Michael Stars has found a partner in CGS to help deliver our apparel and accessories from design-to-consumer.”

“Today’s apparel brands continue to be challenged by the pandemic and changing consumer demands, wanting to minimize disruptions and requiring technology to seamlessly move products from concept to digital marketplaces,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications and Technology Outsourcing division, CGS. “We are excited to welcome Michael Stars to the BlueCherry community of fashion and apparel customers and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the team.”

The CGS BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales. To learn more about BlueCherry Next PLM for global retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers visit the BlueCherry Next PLM page.

About Michael Stars

Michael Stars is a world-famous clothing brand out of Los Angeles that was formed by husband-and-wife team Michael Cohen and Suzanne Lerner. What started with an iconic, one-sized tee that created a fashion movement, and has evolved into a collection of contemporary and quality essentials.

For over 20 years, the Michael Stars Foundation has been supporting and funding grassroots organizations providing critical pathways to equality in the United States and around the world.



To learn about their current efforts which include tees that benefit Gloria Steinem’s Ms. Foundation and Patricia Arquette’s Give Love organization, visit: https://www.michaelstars.com/

About CGS

For more than 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

