CGS Nexus Doubles the Size of Its BPO Operation in Colombia

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS Nexus, a global business transformation and outsourcing partner, continues to accelerate its Latin American expansion to support client demand, announcing today that it has doubled the size of its Colombia operations. Less than two years after opening its offices in Bogotá, the company more than doubled its turnover in 2025, fueled by new client engagements across the telecommunications, retail, healthcare, entertainment, and technology sectors. This expansion strengthens CGS Nexus’ LATAM footprint with scalable AI-enhanced operations in both Colombia and Chile, two of the region’s most mature and strategically aligned delivery markets.

“Our rapid growth in Colombia underscores how CGS Nexus is meeting demand for world-class contact center solutions in the region. We are helping clients improve efficiency, strengthen service quality, and elevate the customer experience with the optimal combination of people, process, and AI technology,” said Phil Friedman, Executive Chairman, CGS Group.

The Colombia expansion reflects CGS Nexus’ broader strategy to build an integrated, nearshore delivery network that complements its U.S., European, Middle Eastern, and Asian operations, enabling clients to balance cost efficiency, multilingual coverage, cultural alignment, and regulatory compliance within a unified operating model. With both human and AI multilingual capabilities, Colombia and Chile are emerging as formidable options for U.S. based global companies looking to improve customer experience efficiently with nearshore and culturally aligned partners.

Colombia is home to one of the most mature contact center markets in the region, employing more than 750,000 people. According to Statista, Colombia’s BPO market is expected to generate $749 million in revenue in 2025, with steady annual growth projected in the years ahead.

CGS Nexus’ investment to scale its Colombia operation was also influenced by shifts in the North American labor market. Demand for bilingual talent has increased, lifting hourly wage expectations and reinforcing the value of high-quality nearshore operations. Chile and Colombia offer both competitive English proficiency and first-class service, enabling CGS to support a growing number of US-based global clients.

“Colombia has quickly become a strategic hub for CGS, enabling us to double the production capacity in Bogotá and support a growing roster of clients across Latin America and the United States,” said Pablo Rossel Estay, SVP, CGS Nexus LATAM. “Our multilingual, highly technical teams continue to exceed expectations as we scale to meet rising demand for nearshore, first-class customer experience solutions.”

In addition to the nearshore talent advantages, technological innovation is accelerating within CGG Nexus’ LATAM operation. Advanced AI capabilities including call deflection tools, agent copilots, automated analytics, and intelligent quality assurance have been deployed to improve efficiency, elevate service quality, and support a Total Experience (TX) model that harmonizes customer (CX), employee (EX), and partner (PX) experiences across every interaction.

Since entering the Colombia market, CGS has built a robust organizational structure supported by multidisciplinary teams and a flexible operating model designed to combine operational efficiency with exceptional service delivery. Today, CGS Nexus supports some of the world’s leading brands through its operations in Chile and Colombia, spanning Technology/SaaS, Financial Services, Consumer Products, Healthcare and Healthtech, Telecommunications, and Media.

