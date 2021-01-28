This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States nor in any other country, and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder. Nor does it constitute or form part of, and may not be used for the purposes of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities by any person in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment to do so, in which (i) such offer or invitation is not authorised; or (ii) in which the person making such offer or invitation is not qualified to do so; or (iii) to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or invitation.
January-December 2020
Fourth quarter 2020
Distribution of profits
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.00/share for the fiscal year 2020.
In addition, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to vote on a continued share repurchase mandate.
Comments by the CEO
NAXS´s net asset value was unchanged over the twelvemonth period despite a difficult environment. However, during the course of the year the development of the NAV was all but flat as it experienced a major drop in the second quarter followed by rapid recovery during the third quarter followed by a stable period in the fourth quarter. This reflected the general recovery that began during the summer. Despite the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic during the second half or the year, the stock markets have exhibited strength while the private equity markets can be considered to have handled the related challenges well.
During the second half of the year NAXS made two new commitment to private equity buyout funds, Nordic Capitals Fund X and the newly established Equip Fund I. Equip is focusing on the small/midcap segment in the Nordic region, primarily Norway and Sweden. In addition, NAXS made a co-investment in Pret Panera Company alongside JAB Holding and other investors. NAXS is an investor in the two latest JAB’ funds.
As to the underlying funds, they acquired 9 new portfolio companies and signed or closed 8 exits during 2020. A notable partial exit took place in the midst of the pandemic in May, with the listing of JDE Peet’s, a JAB Consumer Fund II portfolio company, on Euronext Amsterdam in one of the largest IPOs of 2020.
In June, NAXS paid a dividend of SEK 3.00/share. The Company has now distributed a cumulative SEK 25.47 per share over the last 5 years to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
At the end of 2020, NAXS had in excess of 32% of cash on its balance sheet, which leaves the Company well-positioned to continue to take advantage of potential investment opportunities.
Lennart Svantesson
Financial summary
|2020
1/1–12/31
|2019
1/1–12/31
|2020
10/1–12/31
|2019
10/1–12/31
|Net profit/loss for the period, MSEK
|24 118
|37 130
|30 109
|10 756
|2020
31/12
|2019
12/31
|Private equity fund investments, MSEK
|428 651
|439 638
|Private equity fund investments in % of equity
|63
|62
|Remaining commitments, MSEK
|128 762
|97 116
|Total exposure to private equity fund investments, MSEK
|557 413
|536 754
|Other investments, MSEK
|31 695
|40 824
|Net cash, MSEK
|219 127
|229 748
|Private equity fund investments per share, SEK
|38.44
|39.42
|Other investments per share, SEK
|2.84
|3.66
|Net cash per share, SEK
|19.65
|20.60
|Net asset value per share, SEK
|60.87
|63.63
|Share price, SEK
|49.90
|49.30
