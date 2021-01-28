WAUWATOSA, Wis., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $27.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $8.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income per diluted share was $3.30 for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.37 for the year ended December 31, 2019.



“Our financial results continue to be outstanding, as we have just completed our third consecutive quarter of record profits,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The turbulent environment of 2020 demonstrated the synergies, and profitability, a community bank and its mortgage subsidiary can achieve working in harmony. Waterstone’s entire team navigated the rocky seas presented by a pandemic, achieving record results, and enhancing shareholders with dividends of $1.28 per share paid during the year.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $27.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $8.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated return on average assets was 4.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 1.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated return on average equity was 27.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 8.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Dividends declared totaled $0.50 per share, which included a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.30 per share. The quarterly dividend declared during the quarter represents an increase of $0.08, or 66.7%, compared to quarterly dividend rate paid in previous quarters during 2020.

We repurchased approximately 203,000 shares at a cost of $3.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.



Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which represents a 4.8% increase compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income totaled $14.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which represents an 8.0% increase compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.40 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which represents an increase of $21.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to $1.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans originated during the year ended December 31, 2020, contributed to the growth. Average loans held for investment decreased $26.6 million, or 7.5% annualized, compared to $1.43 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as PPP loans started to pay off during the fourth quarter.

The PPP loans totaled $18.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net interest margin decreased six basis points to 2.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was a result of the decrease in yield of interest-earning assets as rates on loans, investments, and cash decreased. Net interest margin increased 10 basis points compared to 2.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, driven by lower average rates on deposits.

The segment had no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $200,000 for the quarter ended December 30, 2019. Net charge-offs totaled $51,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net recoveries of $10,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The efficiency ratio was 46.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 46.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.19 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $137.9 million, or 13.1%, compared to $1.06 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Average deposits increased $13.0 million, or 4.4% annualized compared to the $1.18 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.27% at December 31, 2020, 0.31% at September 30, 2020, and 0.39% at December 31, 2019.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.57% at December 31, 2020, 0.39% at September 30, 2020, and 0.47% at December 31, 2019.

The Company held approximately $9.2 million in loans, representing 0.7% of the total loan portfolio as of December 31, 2020, which had been modified as either a deferment of principal or principal and interest since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the $9.2 million in loans, $1.2 million qualify as modifications under the CARES Act. The remaining $8.0 million represents three loans that are classified as troubled debt restructurings.



Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $28.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Loan originations increased $505.2 million, or 65.0%, to $1.28 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $777.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 59.2% of originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 72.1% of total originations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Mortgage banking income increased $36.1 million, or 111.2%, to $68.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $32.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Gross margin on loans sold increased to 5.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 4.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Recent Developments:

COVID-19 Pandemic and the CARES Act

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, signed into law at the end of March 2020, allowed for a temporary delay in the adoption of accounting guidance under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”) until the earlier of December 31, 2020 or the end of the COVID-19 national emergency. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, pursuant to the CARES Act and guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), we elected to delay adoption of CECL. On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 was signed into law. Among other provisions, this Act extended the temporary delay on the adoption of CECL until the earlier of January 1, 2022 or the end of the COVID-19 national emergency. We have elected to delay adoption of CECL. As a result, our financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 include an allowance for loan losses that was prepared under the existing incurred loss methodology.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.









WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months

Ended December 31, For The Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 18,229 $ 18,547 $ 72,633 $ 72,235 Mortgage-related securities 528 718 2,488 2,978 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 870 1,013 3,363 4,528 Total interest income 19,627 20,278 78,484 79,741 Interest expense: Deposits 2,605 4,465 14,365 17,278 Borrowings 2,706 2,687 10,619 10,266 Total interest expense 5,311 7,152 24,984 27,544 Net interest income 14,316 13,126 53,500 52,197 Provision for loan losses 30 (170 ) 6,340 (900 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,286 13,296 47,160 53,097 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 1,078 1,091 4,462 2,363 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 318 356 1,905 1,935 Mortgage banking income 66,953 32,140 233,245 125,666 Other 1,537 222 4,405 786 Total noninterest income 69,886 33,809 244,017 130,750 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 38,351 26,491 139,046 101,718 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,479 2,521 10,223 10,606 Advertising 1,066 1,051 3,691 3,885 Data processing 918 989 3,941 3,630 Communications 335 320 1,329 1,359 Professional fees 471 1,167 8,118 3,605 Real estate owned (63 ) (221 ) (8 ) (146 ) Loan processing expense 1,026 746 4,646 3,288 Other 2,580 2,273 12,075 8,328 Total noninterest expenses 47,163 35,337 183,061 136,273 Income before income taxes 37,009 11,768 108,116 47,574 Income tax expense 9,174 2,974 26,971 11,671 Net income $ 27,835 $ 8,794 $ 81,145 $ 35,903 Income per share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 0.34 $ 3.32 $ 1.38 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.34 $ 3.30 $ 1.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,703 25,586 24,464 26,021 Diluted 23,877 25,852 24,607 26,247





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 56,190 $ 52,814 Federal funds sold 18,847 12,704 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 19,730 8,782 Cash and cash equivalents 94,767 74,300 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 159,619 178,476 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 402,003 220,123 Loans receivable 1,375,137 1,388,031 Less: Allowance for loan losses 18,823 12,387 Loans receivable, net 1,356,314 1,375,644 Office properties and equipment, net 23,722 25,028 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 26,720 21,150 Cash surrender value of life insurance 63,573 69,665 Real estate owned, net 322 748 Prepaid expenses and other assets 57,547 31,213 Total assets $ 2,184,587 $ 1,996,347 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 188,225 $ 130,063 Money market and savings deposits 295,317 197,942 Time deposits 701,328 739,771 Total deposits 1,184,870 1,067,776 Borrowings 508,074 483,562 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 3,522 4,212 Other liabilities 75,003 47,111 Total liabilities 1,771,469 1,602,661 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 251 271 Additional paid-in capital 180,684 211,997 Retained earnings 245,287 197,393 Unearned ESOP shares (15,430 ) (16,617 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 2,326 642 Total shareholders' equity 413,118 393,686 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,184,587 $ 1,996,347 Share Information Shares outstanding 25,088 27,148 Book value per share $ 16.47 $ 14.50 Closing market price $ 18.82 $ 19.03 Price to book ratio 114.27 % 131.24 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 14,316 $ 13,409 $ 13,249 $ 12,526 $ 13,126 Provision for loan losses 30 1,025 4,500 785 (170 ) Total noninterest income 69,886 75,763 66,904 31,464 33,809 Total noninterest expense 47,163 53,001 47,689 35,208 35,337 Income before income taxes 37,009 35,146 27,964 7,997 11,768 Income tax expense 9,174 8,853 7,016 1,928 2,974 Net income $ 27,835 $ 26,293 $ 20,948 $ 6,069 $ 8,794 Income per share - basic $ 1.17 $ 1.08 $ 0.86 $ 0.24 $ 0.34 Income per share - diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.08 $ 0.85 $ 0.24 $ 0.34 Dividends declared per share $ 0.50 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.62 $ 0.12 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 4.96 % 4.78 % 3.87 % 1.21 % 1.75 % Return on average equity - QTD 27.11 % 26.30 % 22.39 % 6.24 % 8.91 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.73 % 2.63 % 2.62 % 2.68 % 2.79 % Return on average assets - YTD 3.77 % 3.35 % 2.59 % 1.21 % 1.82 % Return on average equity - YTD 20.18 % 18.02 % 14.03 % 6.24 % 9.14 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.67 % 2.64 % 2.65 % 2.68 % 2.83 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.39 % 0.45 % 0.78 % 0.47 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.39 % 0.48 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.36 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.37 % 1.31 % 1.24 % 0.94 % 0.89 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,775,455 $ 1,766,715 $ 1,759,970 $ 1,562,097 $ 1,573,190 Mortgage related securities 91,199 96,529 105,727 112,089 110,426 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 217,356 166,160 164,306 206,485 183,447 Total interest-earning assets 2,084,010 2,029,404 2,030,003 1,880,671 1,867,063 Noninterest-earning assets 147,573 160,526 147,342 132,283 125,904 Total assets $ 2,231,583 $ 2,189,930 $ 2,177,345 $ 2,012,954 $ 1,992,967 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 53,771 $ 50,590 $ 45,289 $ 39,886 $ 38,650 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 304,467 282,349 252,500 218,942 215,332 Certificates of deposit 726,132 741,265 730,573 734,147 737,726 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,084,370 1,074,204 1,028,362 992,975 991,708 Borrowings 546,070 531,588 609,863 495,595 485,482 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,630,440 1,605,792 1,638,225 1,488,570 1,477,190 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 128,665 129,911 115,605 92,627 85,815 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 64,001 56,451 47,140 40,609 38,580 Total liabilities 1,823,106 1,792,154 1,800,970 1,621,806 1,601,585 Equity 408,477 397,776 376,375 391,148 391,382 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,231,583 $ 2,189,930 $ 2,177,345 $ 2,012,954 $ 1,992,967 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.08 % 4.10 % 4.23 % 4.55 % 4.68 % Mortgage related securities 2.30 % 2.42 % 2.55 % 2.52 % 2.58 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 1.59 % 1.75 % 1.71 % 2.07 % 2.19 % Total interest-earning assets 3.75 % 3.83 % 3.93 % 4.16 % 4.31 % Demand accounts 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Money market and savings accounts 0.53 % 0.67 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.66 % Certificates of deposit 1.20 % 1.62 % 1.91 % 2.13 % 2.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.96 % 1.29 % 1.54 % 1.75 % 1.79 % Borrowings 1.97 % 1.98 % 1.76 % 2.12 % 2.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.62 % 1.87 % 1.92 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 14,546 $ 13,461 $ 13,701 $ 12,908 $ 13,472 Provision for loan losses - 1,000 4,325 750 (200 ) Total noninterest income 1,655 3,104 2,936 1,028 1,645 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,159 5,000 4,906 5,168 4,693 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 934 874 866 1,014 894 Advertising 244 252 297 248 317 Data processing 511 490 678 605 583 Communications 110 113 91 97 93 Professional fees 5 266 226 198 162 Real estate owned (63 ) 11 33 11 (251 ) Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 577 818 532 580 498 Total noninterest expense 7,477 7,824 7,629 7,921 6,989 Income before income taxes 8,724 7,741 4,683 5,265 8,328 Income tax expense 1,926 1,565 574 1,154 2,033 Net income $ 6,798 $ 6,176 $ 4,109 $ 4,111 $ 6,295 Efficiency ratio - QTD 46.15 % 47.23 % 45.86 % 56.84 % 46.23 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 48.71 % 49.59 % 50.86 % 56.84 % 47.74 %





MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ (223 ) $ (58 ) $ (511 ) $ (379 ) $ (399 ) Provision for loan losses 30 25 175 35 30 Total noninterest income 68,500 73,143 64,218 30,798 32,440 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 33,347 34,559 32,139 19,387 21,975 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,545 1,595 1,668 1,727 1,627 Advertising 822 609 567 652 734 Data processing 402 426 413 395 402 Communications 225 226 226 241 227 Professional fees 441 4,465 850 1,620 1,000 Real estate owned - - - - 30 Loan processing expense 1,026 1,336 1,208 1,076 746 Other 2,110 2,444 3,239 2,552 1,918 Total noninterest expense 39,918 45,660 40,310 27,650 28,659 Income before income taxes 28,329 27,400 23,222 2,734 3,352 Income tax expense 7,252 7,284 6,440 768 921 Net income $ 21,077 $ 20,116 $ 16,782 $ 1,966 $ 2,431 Efficiency ratio - QTD 58.46 % 62.48 % 63.27 % 90.90 % 89.44 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 65.20 % 67.95 % 72.70 % 90.90 % 87.47 % Loan originations $ 1,282,321 $ 1,296,725 $ 1,142,683 $ 708,840 $ 777,073 Purchase 59.2 % 64.1 % 55.5 % 68.3 % 72.1 % Refinance 40.8 % 35.9 % 44.5 % 31.7 % 27.9 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 5.40 % 5.44 % 5.45 % 4.08 % 4.27 % (1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

