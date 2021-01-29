Not for distribution in the United States or through United States wire services.



TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR”) (TSX-V – YES) announces the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,333,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of CHAR, which are exercisable into common shares of CHAR at a price of $0.49 per common share in accordance with Policy 4.4 and subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options have a term of five years and will expire on January 29, 2026. An aggregate of 620,000 options will vest immediately, and the remaining 713,000 options will vest subject to a 12 month vesting period or the successful completion of certain performance metrics.

About CHAR

CHAR Technologies Ltd is a cleantech development and services company, specializing organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development (activated charcoal ‘SulfaCHAR’ and solid biofuel ‘CleanFyre’), custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

