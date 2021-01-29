ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide technology leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), announced today further enhancements to its market-leading Privilege Management for Windows and Mac (PMWM) solution. The solution enables a preventative approach to endpoint security, stopping malicious attacks by enforcing passwordless administration, “Just-in-Time” access, and pragmatic application control on endpoints.
Privileged Management for Windows and Mac 21.1 includes the following feature enhancements for the Cloud deployment option:
“With the market’s continued acceleration to cloud deployment models, BeyondTrust has made significant investments in expanding capabilities across our cloud products,” says Dan DeRosa, SVP Product Management at BeyondTrust. “We have seen rapid adoption of the cloud version of Privileged Management for Windows and Mac, and have invested heavily in innovation with four feature releases in the last six months, which we will continue in 2021.”
Privileged Management for Mac 21.1 also includes the following features and enhancements, available in all deployment models:
Other benefits of BeyondTrust Endpoint Privilege Management include:
To learn more about Privilege Management for Windows and Mac, or view a demo, visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/privilege-management/windows-mac
About BeyondTrust
BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.
The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.
