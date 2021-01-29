IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 29, 2021, 17.45

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on January 29, 2021.

In its notification, BNP Paribas Asset Management SA has notified, that following the introduction of statutory thresholds by the issuer, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Introduction of statutory thresholds by the issuer

Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

SA 47000-75318 Parias cedex 09-France

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 10-03-2020

Threshold crossed (in %): 1%

Denominator: 37.760.676

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BNP Paribas Asset Management SA



0 0.00% BNP Paribas Asset

Management Belgium SA



528,425 0 1.40% Subtotal 528,425 1.40% TOTAL 528,425 0 1.40% 0,00%







TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights %of voting rights 528,425 1.40%













Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

The subsidiary BNP Paribas Asset Management Belgium SA is controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas Asset Management SA. This parent company is controlled by the parent company BNP Paribas SA, which benefits from the exemption from aggregation of its shareholdings with those of its subsidiary’s investment companies, in accordance with Art. 21 paragraph 2 of the RD of 14 February 2008 on the disclosure of important shareholding participations.

Additional Information

The subsidiary is an investment company that exercises voting rights on a discretionary basis.

The excess occurred following the introduction of new notification thresholds, notably 1%, on 10/03/2020

For further information, please contact :

IBA

Valérie Van Impe

Paralegal

+32 10 203 180

legal@iba-group.com

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Attachment