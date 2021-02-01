On the 29th January 2021, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company’s financial results for the twelve months of 2020.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/8lAF6yfvuh4

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.





