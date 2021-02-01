NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness company, announced today the appointment of Ryan Wilson as the Company’s new Vice President of Marketing.



Ryan Wilson is a consumer products marketing leader with over 13 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, having previously worked for Merrick Pet Care, Abbott Nutrition, Nestle Purina and Kimberly-Clark. Mr. Wilson has a passion for leading consumer products brands that have a positive impact on consumers’ and pets’ lives. He has helped lead both revenue and profitability expansion across the Merrick, Zukes, Castor & Pollux, Whole Earth Farms and Tidy Cats pet brands.

Scott Lerner, CEO of The Better Choice Company, stated, “Ryan’s experience in working with some of the most successful brands in the Pet Industry will be invaluable to us in our continued efforts to market Better Choice Company’s brands into the healthy pet and wellness market place. Having helped the profitable expansion for several major brands, Ryan’s knowledge and forward thinking are just what we need as we head into our expansion cycle.”

Ryan’s successes include turning around a declining Zukes brand, driving over 44% growth within 2 years. Additionally, Mr. Wilson launched Merrick Fresh Kisses – the Pet Specialty Industry’s most successful treats innovation since 2014, resulting in a 2018 Pet Age Vanguard Series Award for Leaders in the Pet Industry. Ryan was also responsible for doubling the profitability of Castor & Pollux – the industry’s leading organic pet food brand – and leading a brand restage on the Whole Earth Farms brand.

Ryan Wilson received his undergraduate degree in Marketing and his MBA in Brand and Product Management at The University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Michael Young, Chairman of The Better Choice Company, commented, “We are excited to have another strong player join our team and start putting pucks in the net. Ryan will be relocating to Nashville with his family. We welcome him and his family to Nashville as we continue to build our ever growing presence in Nashville.”

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

