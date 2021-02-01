Parsippany, NJ, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDXG) announced today that it has executed a license agreement with Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, and Massachusetts General Hospital for a novel monoclonal antibody platform, Das-1, used in the risk assessment of pancreatic cysts. Although some cysts may have no cancerous potential at all, other cysts carry up to a 48 percent chance of harboring invasive cancer, and surgery to remove them is often complex. Therefore, there is a need to develop additional tools to identify which pancreatic cysts may develop into cancer and which ones will not. In a recent, national multicenter study of patients undergoing surgery for pancreatic cysts, the Das-1 antibody was able to accurately identify pancreatic cysts likely to become cancerous with high sensitivity and high specificity in comparison to current clinical guidelines (Das, K et al, “Cross Validation of the Monoclonal Antibody Das-1 in Identification of High-Risk Mucinous Pancreatic Cystic Lesion”, (Gastroenterology 2019; 157:720-730). Das-1 is gaining recognition among experts in the GI community as evidenced by its inclusion as a component in the Pancreatic Cyst Biomarker Alliance sponsored in part by the National Cancer Institute.



The license gives Interpace exclusive commercial rights to this patented technology. The Company’s flagship product, PancraGEN®, was designed to provide risk assessment for pancreatic cysts using both molecular and clinical features and has been performed on more than 40,000 pancreatic cysts. This new biomarker will provide additional information regarding cancer risk to further facilitate personalized patient management.



Koushik K. Das, MD, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at Washington University said: “We are thrilled to bring our discoveries from the bench to the bedside with the help of Interpace. Utilizing Das-1 to identify patients at risk of pancreatic cancer has been our goal for many years.” Details of the Agreement were not provided.



According to Tom Burnell, President & CEO of Interpace, “The Agreement with these highly respected institutions represents an important evolution of our GI franchise as we strive to provide the most comprehensive risk assessment tool available for physicians and their patients.” He continued, “This is also another indication of our commitment to innovation and expanding our clinical expertise even further.”



About PancraGEN®

PancraGEN® is a pancreatic cyst molecular test that, by using a small sample of pancreatic cyst fluid, can aid in pancreatic cancer risk assessments, enabling effective risk stratification of patients. Pancreatic cancer is often difficult to diagnose in early stages and typically spreads rapidly with signs and symptoms appearing when the cancer is significantly advanced. Because of this, and that complete surgical removal of the pancreas is not possible, pancreatic cancer is considered a leading cause of cancer deaths.



About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is a leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Interpace Diagnostics is a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics business unit that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP): PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX® that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN® for Barrett’s Esophagus, is currently in a clinical evaluation program whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN® to assist us in positioning the product for full launch, partnering and potentially supporting reimbursement with payers.

Interpace’s Biopharma provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The Biopharma Business also advances personalized medicine by partnering with pharmaceutical, academic, and technology leaders to effectively integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development and clinical trial programs with the goals of delivering safer, more effective drugs to market more quickly, and improving patient care.

For more visit Interpace Biosciences’ website information, please at www.interpace.com .

Forward-looking Statements

